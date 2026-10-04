Gurugram woman injured after car hits her in Sector 87; driver flees: Police

An unidentified car driver was booked for allegedly hitting a 41-year-old woman with a vehicle in Gurugram’s Sector 87, police said on Sunday.

Police said the victim suffered an injury to her left leg and her son, Sachin, took her to a nearby private hospital. (HT File Photo)

The victim is a resident of Kadipur in Gurugram. The incident occurred on Thursday around 8pm when she was on her way to her workplace in Sector 87.

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According to the complaint, a car travelling from Kakarola towards Sector 90 Chowk allegedly hit her while she was crossing the road near the Indian Oil petrol pump in Sector 87. The driver allegedly fled the scene after the accident.

Police said the victim suffered an injury to her left leg and her son, Sachin, took her to a nearby private hospital.

Police received information about the injured woman from the hospital that same night and obtained her medico-legal report (MLR). Although declared fit to give a statement, she initially told police she was not feeling well and would submit her complaint after recovering.

She later submitted a written complaint on Saturday, following which police registered a case under sections 281 (rash driving) and 125(A) (act endangering life and personal safety) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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{{^usCountry}} Police said they are examining CCTV footage and will visit the accident site to identify the vehicle and the suspect. Further legal action will be taken based on the investigation’s findings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said they are examining CCTV footage and will visit the accident site to identify the vehicle and the suspect. Further legal action will be taken based on the investigation’s findings. {{/usCountry}}

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