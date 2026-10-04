Gurugram woman injured after car hits her in Sector 87; driver flees: Police

An unidentified car driver was booked for allegedly hitting a 41-year-old woman with a vehicle in Gurugram’s Sector 87, police said on Sunday.
The victim is a resident of Kadipur in Gurugram. The incident occurred on Thursday around 8pm when she was on her way to her workplace in Sector 87.
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According to the complaint, a car travelling from Kakarola towards Sector 90 Chowk allegedly hit her while she was crossing the road near the Indian Oil petrol pump in Sector 87. The driver allegedly fled the scene after the accident.
Police said the victim suffered an injury to her left leg and her son, Sachin, took her to a nearby private hospital.
Police received information about the injured woman from the hospital that same night and obtained her medico-legal report (MLR). Although declared fit to give a statement, she initially told police she was not feeling well and would submit her complaint after recovering.
She later submitted a written complaint on Saturday, following which police registered a case under sections 281 (rash driving) and 125(A) (act endangering life and personal safety) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
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Police said they are examining CCTV footage and will visit the accident site to identify the vehicle and the suspect. Further legal action will be taken based on the investigation’s findings.
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Police said they are examining CCTV footage and will visit the accident site to identify the vehicle and the suspect. Further legal action will be taken based on the investigation’s findings.
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers.
She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player.
Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting.
For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.