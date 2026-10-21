Guwahati woman found dead in rented flat, insurance company senior officer held: Police

Guwahati police have arrested a senior officer of a private insurance company on charges of abetment of suicide after a 29-year-old woman employee was found dead in her rented apartment in the city’s Hengrabari area.

The woman was from Guwahati and was working for an insurance company

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The woman was from Guwahati's Sualkuchi and was working for an insurance company.

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“On Tuesday we received a call from the apartment’s owner that there was no response from the woman and a foul stench was coming from inside. When we reached, we found the woman’s body hanging from a ceiling fan inside,” investigating officer at the Dispur police station Hiranya Phukon said.

A suicide note allegedly accused the officer, identified as Biswanath Das, of subjecting her to mental and physical torture, police said on Wednesday. Das is the state head of the same company the woman was working for.

“Following the recovery of the note, Das was detained on Tuesday and arrested on Wednesday after questioning. We are conducting his interrogation to know more about the reasons leading to the death. The body has been sent for post-mortem and its report is awaited,” Phukon said.

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{{^usCountry}} He said that a case of abetment of suicide had been lodged against Das, a resident of Purulia in West Bengal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said that a case of abetment of suicide had been lodged against Das, a resident of Purulia in West Bengal. {{/usCountry}}

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“She was supposed to come home on Sunday. But she didn’t and there was no response from her phone. We called her office on Tuesday and they later found her body inside. She is not someone to take her own life. We suspect foul play,” said a female relative of the woman, requesting anonymity.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

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