Guwahati woman found dead in rented flat, insurance company senior officer held: Police

Guwahati police have arrested a senior officer of a private insurance company on charges of abetment of suicide after a 29-year-old woman employee was found dead in her rented apartment in the city’s Hengrabari area.
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The woman was from Guwahati's Sualkuchi and was working for an insurance company.
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“On Tuesday we received a call from the apartment’s owner that there was no response from the woman and a foul stench was coming from inside. When we reached, we found the woman’s body hanging from a ceiling fan inside,” investigating officer at the Dispur police station Hiranya Phukon said.
A suicide note allegedly accused the officer, identified as Biswanath Das, of subjecting her to mental and physical torture, police said on Wednesday. Das is the state head of the same company the woman was working for.
“Following the recovery of the note, Das was detained on Tuesday and arrested on Wednesday after questioning. We are conducting his interrogation to know more about the reasons leading to the death. The body has been sent for post-mortem and its report is awaited,” Phukon said.
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He said that a case of abetment of suicide had been lodged against Das, a resident of Purulia in West Bengal.
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He said that a case of abetment of suicide had been lodged against Das, a resident of Purulia in West Bengal.
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“She was supposed to come home on Sunday. But she didn’t and there was no response from her phone. We called her office on Tuesday and they later found her body inside. She is not someone to take her own life. We suspect foul play,” said a female relative of the woman, requesting anonymity.
Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.
Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290
A seasoned senior journalist, I have nearly three decades of experience across print, digital, and online platforms, covering political transitions, insurgencies, environmental issues, and development stories in India and Nepal. I am skilled in breaking news, leading editorial teams and launch of newspaper editions. I am adept at leveraging digital trends and social media to expand global reach, with a strong ethical foundation and a reputation for impactful journalism. An alumnus of Asian College of Journalism, I joined Hindustan Times in New Delhi as a trainee reporter in May 1997. Over the years, I have been posted in Dehradun, Kathmandu (Nepal) and Guwahati. Currently, as Senior Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times, I lead a team reporting on India’s northeastern states. My work involves in-depth analysis, and engaging multimedia storytelling across formats, including text, photo, video, and interactive content. I am skilled in producing timely, shareable content, leveraging digital platforms and social media to engage global audiences. Throughout my career with the Hindustan Times, I have led diverse editorial teams, designed capacity-building activities, and supported reporters in developing strong story ideas, ethical reporting practices, digital skills, and fact-checking techniques. As Senior Assistant Editor for Northeast India, I have been responsible for guiding correspondents through complex political, humanitarian, and community-level stories using multimedia formats. Earlier, as Foreign Correspondent in Nepal, I produced extensive reporting during Nepal’s democratic transition and the 2015 earthquake and its aftermath.
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Home/India News/Guwahati woman found dead in rented flat, insurance company senior officer held: Police
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