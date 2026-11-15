Guwahati-bound IndiGo flight carrying 193 passengers returns to Pune after landing gear malfunction

IndiGo flight 6E 0623 (VT-IZE), operating from Pune to Guwahati with 192 people on board, including passengers and crew, reported a technical issue shortly after take-off.

As a precautionary measure, the aircraft conducted a low pass over the runway. (Representational Image) (HT Photo)

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The pilot informed Air Traffic Control (ATC) that the aircraft’s landing gear had failed to retract and remained in the extended position.

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Following the alert, Pune Airport authorities coordinated with ATC, IndiGo and other concerned agencies. The Indian Air Force (IAF) declared a full emergency, following which emergency response procedures were activated. Fire services, ambulances and other emergency teams were placed on high alert.

As a precaution, the aircraft made a low pass over the runway to allow a visual assessment of the landing gear. It subsequently landed safely at Pune Airport at 9.04 am.

After landing, the aircraft was escorted to Bay No. 7 by three fire-fighting vehicles and two ambulances. ATC withdrew the full emergency at 9.10 am after confirming the aircraft's safe status.

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{{^usCountry}} The aerobridge was then connected, and all passengers were safely deboarded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The aerobridge was then connected, and all passengers were safely deboarded. {{/usCountry}}

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All 192 people on board, including passengers and crew, were safe. No injuries were reported.

IndiGo is arranging an alternative aircraft from Bengaluru to Pune to facilitate the onward journey of the affected passengers to Guwahati.

Pune Airport authorities said the operation was carried out in coordination with the Indian Air Force, ATC, IndiGo and other emergency response agencies, with the safety of passengers and crew given the highest priority.

IndiGo issues statement

IndiGo said flight 6E 623, operating from Pune to Guwahati on November 15, returned to Pune and landed safely after a technical snag was detected shortly after take-off.

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The airline said the aircraft is undergoing maintenance checks and will resume operations after obtaining the necessary clearances. An alternate aircraft has been arranged to operate the flight. IndiGo apologised for the inconvenience and said it was offering passengers regular updates, meals and refreshments, alternate flight options and refunds, as applicable.

The airline added that the safety and comfort of passengers and crew remain its top priority.