INDIA bloc protest LIVE: Opposition's mega march to ECI headquarters against Gyanesh Kumar today; RAF deployed

The protests mainly began on October 2 with Opposition parties and civil society groups giving a call to gather over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar | Key points

-Since October 2, the protests have met hundreds of security personnel, layers of barricades and other restrictions along with detentions. The protesters include a united delegation of activists, including All India Students’ Association president Neha Bora, and civil society members Yogendra Yadav, Prashant Bhushan, Nikhil De, and Nandita Narain. They had visited the Parliament Street police station over the protest call at Jantar Mantar last Monday but were denied permission.

-The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), whose previous protest at Jantar Mantar in July this year against the alleged irregularities in examinations led to the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, launched its protest parallelly on October 2 at Shivaji Park in Maharashtra's Mumbai.

-CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announced a "mobilisation" on October 10 from Jantar Mantar, The CJP on Monday sought to play down its recent sparring with sections of the Congress, welcoming the INDIA bloc's proposed protest on Tuesday and saying its own October 10 mobilisation should be seen as a broader call by the youth rather than that of a particular organisation.

-Amid protests and growing calls for suspension of the CEC, the Supreme Court on Monday declined to pass an interim order restraining Gyanesh Kumar from functioning over allegations that he took several decisions unilaterally despite objections from the two other election commissioners (ECs), saying it could not proceed on “assumptions” without first verifying the facts.

-Assistant commissioner of police (Connaught Place) Vivek Bhagat was promoted to additional deputy commissioner of police in a routine order issued by the Delhi home department on Monday, but the order was later put on hold on the officer’s request. This comes two days after he was named in a police complaint filed by a female journalist accusing him of sexually harassing her while she was reporting on a protest near Jantar Mantar. The allegation led to a protest near the Parliament Street Police Station with the protesters inquiring about the progress on the complaint registered.