Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Mumbai police take cognisance of viral video alleging woman's harassment in auto

    The video, which was posted by the woman on Instagram shows her stepping out of the auto in a rush after the remarks were made.

    Updated on: Jun 07, 2026 7:13 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Mumbai Police earlier this week took cognisance of a viral video purportedly showing a woman being harassed in an auto.

    In the video, the auto driver can be heard using questionable language to the woman as she is seemingly stepping out of the auto. (PTI)
    In the video, the auto driver can be heard using questionable language to the woman as she is seemingly stepping out of the auto. (PTI)

    In the video, the auto driver can be heard using questionable language to the woman as she is seemingly stepping out of the auto.

    The video, which was posted by the woman on her public account on Instagram, shows her stepping out of the auto in a rush after the remarks were made.

    She also tagged Mumbai Police, and soon, so did many netizens on X and Instagram. Many netizens also jumped in to help the probe by attempting to identify the registration number of the auto, demanding strict action against the driver.

    HT reached out to the woman subjected to the harassment; however, she did not wish to comment and requested anonymity.

    Also Read | 'Mumbai is not safe': Woman claims auto driver cut ride short for 'talking too loudly', then abused and threatened her

    Questions over women's safety

    In 2025, according to the National Annual Report and Index on Women's Safety (NARI), Mumbai was ranked among the safest cities for women.

    The report stated that Kohima, Vishakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Aizawl, Gangtok, Itanagara and Mumbai "lead national safety ranking, often correlating with higher gender equity, infrastructure, policing, or civic participation".

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
    Home/India News/Mumbai Police Take Cognisance Of Viral Video Alleging Woman's Harassment In Auto
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes