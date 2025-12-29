'Mumbai is not safe': Woman claims auto driver cut ride short for 'talking too loudly', then abused and threatened her

A Mumbai-based content creator has alleged that an autorickshaw driver forced her and her friend to get off mid-ride and later threatened them, claiming they were “talking too loudly”. The incident reportedly took place in Bandra as they were travelling to the Jio Convention Centre for an AP Dhillon concert. Tina said the incident occurred on a busy road in Bandra.(Instagram/@tinaa.soni_)

Taking to Instagram, Tina Soni shared the video of the incident, saying that what began as a normal ride turned tense when the driver suddenly asked them to get down in the middle of the road. “What was supposed to be an exciting night turned into a really scary experience,” she wrote.

According to her post, the auto driver demanded that they pay the fare immediately, despite not having reached their destination. When the pair insisted they would pay the full amount upon arrival, the situation allegedly escalated. She claimed the driver began abusing and threatening them, saying he would beat them up and “call other people” to harm them.

Tina said that when she started recording the incident for her safety, the driver allegedly drove the auto toward her. “Thankfully, I was safe and nothing happened,” she said. Even after they moved away, Tina said, “He came back again just to threaten us, even though traffic police were just a few meters away. He then ran away.”

In a follow-up post, Tina said the incident occurred on a busy road in Bandra. She added that she has filed a police complaint and shared video evidence with authorities. “This is not content. This is awareness,” she wrote, while a text overlay on her clip read, “Mumbai is not safe.”

HT.com has reached out to Tina Soni for more details. The article will be updated once a response is received.

Social media reactions

Several social media users reacted strongly to the video, calling for strict action against the driver.

“Honestly, this auto driver's licence should be confiscated for good. Firstly, for not charging as per meter. Secondly, for asking for the money without reaching the destination. Third, for his behaviour. I hope Mumbai Police takes this matter seriously, as many ppl use the autos everyday in this city. He may be doing this to other ppl too, everyday,” one user wrote.

“Auto drivers nowadays behave like this and there are many such incidents where they drop in the middle of the road! Such people should be punished and girls you were brave enough to address this situation and filing a complaint against it! Quick results and action should be taken so it does not get repeated!!” commented another.

“The auto driver needs to b arrested, hope cops takes some action asap and suspend him from his duty..take his licence,” wrote a third user.