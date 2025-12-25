Man flies from Bengaluru to explore Navi Mumbai International Airport: ‘2 mahine pahle…

The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) began its operations with the first flight from Bengaluru. A passenger who took the flight revealed that he had just made the trip so that he and his family could explore the new airport, adding that he had booked the tickets two months prior. A passenger at the newly opened Navi Mumbai International Airport. (PTI, X/@ANI)

“We came from Bangalore, and we booked this trip specifically to explore the Navi Mumbai airport.... First of all, I thank Mr Adani (Gautam Adani). He came and welcomed all the passengers. I am very happy. Everything is good,” Ram Prasad told ANI. Prasad expressed that he purchased the tickets two months ago.

Another passenger, Sunil Bajaj, told ANI, “It feels very good that an international airport has come to Navi Mumbai... The driveway is beautiful and big... It will be futuristic."

Ahead of the commercial flight operations, Jeet Adani tweeted a video of a drone show being viewed by those who helped build the airport. He tweeted, “Pretty cool to see the reactions! Excited for tomorrow! T-8h” along with a video.

PTI reported, “Navi Mumbai International Airport Private Limited (NMIAL) is a special purpose vehicle established to develop, construct, operate, and maintain the greenfield international airport project in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.”

NMIAL is a Public Private Partnership (PPP) between Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), a subsidiary of Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL). AAHL holds the majority stake of 74 per cent.

About Navi Mumbai Airport:

The airport spans over 1,160 hectares (2,866 acres). PTI reported it is designed to handle 90 million passengers per annum (MPPA) upon completion. It has sustainable and eco-friendly infrastructure, with heavy focus on renewable energy sources and green building practices. PTI reported, “In the initial phase, NMIA will have the capacity to manage 20 MPPA and 0.5 million metric tonnes of cargo annually.”