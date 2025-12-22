'She's the hero Bangalore deserves': Woman praised for legal action after alleged harassment by society board members

A 22-year-old woman is being praised online after sharing a detailed account of alleged harassment by housing society board members at her own apartment and the firm legal action she took in response. The woman said that the accused members have been removed from their positions and fined ₹ 20,000 each.(Pixabay/Representational image)

In her post titled ‘Harassed in my own apartment by society board members!!!’, the woman said she lives alone and owns a flat in one of the city’s “most prestigious” housing societies. The incident occurred on a Saturday night when 5 of her friends - four men and one woman - visited her home. She stressed that there was no party or loud music and that they were merely cooking and talking.

According to her account, a society member knocked on her door and claimed that “bachelors are not allowed” in the building, asking her to call the flat owner. When she told him she owned the apartment and shut the door, several society board members allegedly returned minutes later. She said 4-5 men entered her living room without consent, accused her of drinking and smoking weed, and told her to vacate the flat the next day.

The woman said her friends intervened and pushed the men out, adding that one person attempting to “check” her flat was slapped for trespassing. Police were later called, but she refused to show ownership documents, arguing that she had created no nuisance and that the society members had no right to enter her home. She also noted that the entire incident was captured on a living room camera installed for safety.

“In my case, I own the flat—but imagine how much worse this is for bachelors living in other cities on rent, who don’t have the resources, legal awareness, or power to fight back. This kind of moral policing and harassment is a serious problem,” she wrote.

(Also Read: ‘Two girls stayed overnight’: Bengaluru bachelors fined ₹5,000 by housing society)

Woman files civil lawsuit

In an update post, the woman said she sent legal notices to the society and individual board members for trespass, harassment and assault. She claimed the matter escalated quickly after CCTV footage was shown to the builder and the chairman of the society. An urgent society meeting was then held, following which the accused members were removed from their positions and fined ₹20,000 each. A written apology was also issued to her and other residents.

The woman further stated that she has filed a civil suit seeking ₹62 lakh in compensation along with a permanent injunction restraining the accused from contacting her again. The case has been admitted, and a hearing is scheduled for next week, she revealed.

“Actions like these by riches and neighbors destroy lives. Young people get oppressed, mentally tortured, and sometimes physically harmed. For women especially, safety is a constant concern. Women are targeted mentally and physically, leading to serious mental health issues. Dignity and integrity are everything for women, and that insecurity stays with them all the time. These experiences can completely destroy young minds. I truly hope that what happened to me never happens to anyone else—especially women living alone,” the woman concluded.

(Also Read: Bengaluru man earning 60 LPA asks Reddit if it's worth living in India: ‘Should I just leave?’)

How did social media react?

Social media users overwhelmingly backed her actions. “You’re absolutely right to take this forward—no one can barge into someone’s house,” one Reddit user wrote.

Another commented, “It’s good to see someone finally stand up to this kind of intimidation.”

“She's the hero Bangalore deserves, & also the one it needs right now. She’s a silent guardian, a watchful protector, a dark knight against the society uncles who are going to learn the hard way what happens when they overreach their non-existent owner powers,” wrote a third user.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)