Hacker group claims to have accessed 86.3 lakh Rajasthan police emails; probe on

A hacker group identifying itself as “ScarletGroup” has claimed to have breached Rajasthan Police databases and offered sensitive information for sale on the darknet, prompting an investigation by state cyber teams.

Police said they had not yet determined whether their systems were compromised. (HT Photo)

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Police said they had not yet determined whether their systems were compromised.

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In a post circulated on social media, the group claimed to have accessed 5,926 mailboxes, 86.3 lakh emails, more than 78.3 lakh unique email addresses, 70,301 identity records and 59,460 mobile numbers allegedly linked to Rajasthan Police.

What the hackers claim

The group also claimed to possess data belonging to the state’s Department of Information Technology and Communication (DoIT&C), including 1,065 mailboxes, 69 login credentials, 21 virtual private network (VPN) logins and 64 VPN certificates allegedly belonging to senior officials.

Also Read: From eMudhra to Bank of Baroda: 5 major data breaches in recent times

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{{^usCountry}} The attackers shared documents purported to be copies of first information reports (FIRs) and call detail records (CDRs). They also claimed to possess electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) records, witness statements and confidential information from senior police officers’ official email accounts. The authenticity and source of the material remain under investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The attackers shared documents purported to be copies of first information reports (FIRs) and call detail records (CDRs). They also claimed to possess electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) records, witness statements and confidential information from senior police officers’ official email accounts. The authenticity and source of the material remain under investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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Cyber Crime DIG Shantanu Kumar said multiple teams were examining the claims.

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“We received input that the Scarlet Group had stolen important data from several departments, including Rajasthan Police. Our Cyber Commando Team and Incident Response Team have begun working on this. The Rajasthan Cyber Security Operations Centre of the state DoIT has also begun working,” Kumar said.

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He said no vulnerability had been identified so far, but police were neither confirming nor dismissing the alleged breach. The matter has also been referred to the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In).

According to police, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) is assisting in gathering information about the alleged leak. Investigators are examining whether police servers or networks were compromised and how the group obtained the documents it circulated.

According to police sources, the state cyber team and DoIT officials contacted the group through Telegram to assess its claims and intentions. The sources said discussions involved a possible payment of $100–200, but no agreement was reached.

Police officers across Rajasthan have been instructed to immediately change their email passwords and update their laptops and mobile phones. District officials have also been directed to follow cybersecurity guidelines.

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Kumar said some documents could have been obtained from a private email account or material shared on social media, but stressed that investigators had yet to establish their source.

“We can say anything concrete only after receiving reports from all three teams,” he said.

The Rajasthan Police website remained inaccessible at the time of filing.