‘Had Navy joined Op Sindoor, Pakistan would have split into four parts’: Rajnath

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday warned Pakistan that any future misadventures by the neighbouring country would see the nation face the wrath of even the Indian Navy, which was on a war footing during Operation Sindoor when the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force launched precision airstrikes at terrorist infratructure across the border earlier this month. Union defence minister Rajnath Singh (centre), Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and others aboard aircraft carrier INS Vikrant off Goa. (Defence ministry)

“When the IAF destroyed terror bases on Pakistani soil, the Indian Navy’s deployment in Arabian Sea confined Pakistani navy to its own shores... If the Indian Navy had participated in Operation Sindoor, Pakistan would have split into four parts,” Singh said while addressing Navy personnel on board indigenous military aircraft carrier INS Vikrant off the coast of Goa on Friday.

Singh praised the Navy for its “silent service” during Operation Sindoor and said it would be in Pakistan’s best interests to itself “uproot nurseries of terrorism” operating on its soil.

“Our Western fleet, deployed in the sea within 96 hours of the Pahalgam terrorist attack (on April 22), carried out successful launches of surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles and torpedoes on the Western and Eastern coast. It demonstrated the combat readiness of our platforms, systems and crew and our intent and readiness, forcing the enemy to come into a defensive posture,” the defence minister said.

Reiterating that Operation Sindoor not only “sent a clear message to terrorists but also to their patrons who nurture them”, Singh said India’s response “is not just a military action but our frontal assault against terrorism”.

“Operation Sindoor is not just a military action, but India’s frontal assault against terrorism, and if Pakistan resorts to anything evil or unethical, it will this time face the firepower and ire of the Indian Navy... It (Op Sindoor) is just a pause, a warning. If Pakistan makes the same mistake again, India’s response will be harsher,” he said.

Singh stressed “Pakistan needs to understand clearly that dangerous game of terrorism that it has been playing since Independence is over now”.

“Today, we are in an era where wars are not fought only with bullets and bombs, but also through cyberspace, data dominance and strategic deterrence. It is a matter of pride that the Navy is moving ahead in these areas. Now, if Pakistan instigates any terrorist act against India, it will have to bear the consequences and face defeat. India will not hesitate. It will use every method to root out the menace of terrorism,” Singh said.

Slamming Pakistan for hosting “anti-India activities” and colluding with terrorists at a state-level, the defence minister said, “Terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar are not only in India’s list of ‘Most Wanted Terrorists’, but are also UN-designated terrorists. Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the (26/11) Mumbai terror attacks, was recently extradited to India. Saeed is also guilty of the Mumbai attacks, and justice must be done for his crime,” Singh said.

“If there are talks, it will only be on terrorism and PoK. If Pakistan is serious about talks, it should hand over terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar to India so that justice is served,” Singh warned.

Apart from INS Vikrant, the defence minister also visited other key frontline warships that were part of the Carrier Battle Group that played a pivotal role in compelling Pakistani Navy units to operate close to Makran Coast.