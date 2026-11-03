Hardeep Singh Puri set to be elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha as rivals' nominations rejected

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri is set to be elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha after the nomination papers of two independent candidates, along with objections raised by them and the Congress against his nomination, were rejected on Tuesday.

According to the order, three sets of nomination papers were filed by Hardeep Singh Puri on October 31. (ANI)

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Returning officer (RO) for the by-election, Umesh Kumar Sharma, passed an order on Tuesday after scrutinising the papers.

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According to the order, three sets of nomination papers were filed by Hardeep Singh Puri on October 31.

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During scrutiny, which took place at 2pm on Tuesday, objections regarding the nomination’s validity were raised by independent candidates Kante Sayanna and Rajkumar Lohani, and the deputy leader of the opposition in the state assembly Hemant Katare.

The objectors specifically contended that the affidavit in Form-26 submitted by the candidate was invalid and incomplete.

RO rejects objections against Hardeep Puri's nomination

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{{^usCountry}} The RO heard the objectors and also gave the candidate an opportunity to respond. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The RO heard the objectors and also gave the candidate an opportunity to respond. {{/usCountry}}

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“Upon careful examination of the objections and the material available on record, the grounds raised therein were not found to be substantiated. No violation of the mandatory requirements of sections 33 and 34 of the RP Act, 1951 [Representation of the People Act] or any ground for rejection under section 36(2) of the Act, was established. The nomination paper and the accompanying documents are found to be in conformity with the applicable statutory requirement,” Sharma said.

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The order further stated that the affidavit in Form 26 and the relevant electoral roll particulars were duly examined and found to be complete. No defect of a substantial character warranting rejection under section 36(4) was found.

In view of the findings, the RO overruled the objections and accepted all three nomination papers of Hardeep Singh Puri as valid under section 36 of the RP Act, 1951.

The by-election is being held for the Rajya Sabha seat from Madhya Pradesh.

Congress leader Hemant Katare threatens legal action

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“We will move to the court against it as this was a conspiracy to ensure the win of Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri,” Hemant Katare said.

Sharma also said that the nomination papers of two independent candidates were rejected. “The independent candidate Rajkumar Lohani was rejected during scrutiny because the mandatory Form 26 was not attached. Additionally, the nomination paper of a third candidate, Kante Sayanna, was also rejected due to incomplete information,” Sharma said.