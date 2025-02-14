Have Asiatic lions from Gujarat found a new home in Diu?

Ahmedabad: Asiatic lions from Gujarat appear to be settling in an unexpected new territory — Diu, an island known for its beaches in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. The Gujarat forest department rescued two male lions that had wandered into Diu and brought them back on February 10 (Photo: Sourced)

The Gujarat forest department rescued two male lions that had wandered into Diu and brought them back on February 10. Officials said there had been several instances in recent months.

“Over the past six months, there have been at least ten cases of lions being rescued in Diu after complaints from local authorities,” said Rajdeepsinh Zala, deputy conservator of forests, Gir (East division) in neighbouring Gujarat.

Earlier this month, a video clip that captured a lion feasting on a wild pig in Diu’s Nava Bandar village spotlighted the movement of the lions beyond Gir.

The island, bound by Gir-Somnath and Amreli district in the north and by the Arabian Sea from three slides, is separated from the mainland by a tidal creek.

A bridge connects Diu to a village in Gujarat. But the lions mostly swim across.

“Lions are good swimmers, and they cross through narrow stretches of water during low tide from areas like Kesariya, Tad, and Una to reach Diu,” explained Zala.

Gir’s Asiatic lion population, once critically low, has rebounded to over 700 due to conservation efforts of decades.

According to the last census in 2020, there are now 674 lions in Gujarat — a 29% increase over the 523 recorded in 2015. Of these, about 300-325 reside within the 1,412 square kilometres of the Gir sanctuary, which includes the 258 sq km Gir National Park. The remaining lions have expanded beyond the protected area, spreading across several districts of Saurashtra, including Girnar, Mitiyala, and Pania sanctuaries, as well as coastal areas and adjoining regions of Amreli and Bhavnagar districts.

A second forest official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Diu’s environment made it an ideal habitat for lions and part of their natural expansion. However, its identity as an island and a popular tourist destination adds complexity to the situation.

The official added that the inter-state nature of the issue has raised concerns, with Diu authorities frequently sending urgent requests to the Gujarat forest department to remove lions whenever they are spotted.

“This is very unfortunate. The lions are obviously not here on a beach holiday,” said wildlife biologist and conservationist Ravi Chellam.

“They had sufficient ecological reasons for moving. By capturing these lions and taking them back, we are not dealing with the root cause. A long time ago, the Gir Protected Area has exceeded its carrying capacity to hold lions and this means that the wider landscape has to host the growing lion population. Taking the lions into captivity or capturing and releasing them back away from the site of their capture is neither ecologically correct nor will it solve the problem,” he added.

With their population rising, lions have been venturing into various parts of Saurashtra, spreading across almost the entire coastal belt. From Bhavnagar in the east to Gir Somnath district in the west, and extending up to Madhupur in Porbandar, these majestic cats have established their presence in varying densities. This expansion reflects their adaptability and the success of conservation efforts, as they continue to explore and occupy new territories beyond their traditional habitat in Gir.

“In the past, there were a few stray incidents where lions accidentally reached Diu but did not settle there,” explained lion researcher Dr Jalpan Rupapara.

“However, over the last year, there have been several instances where lions not only attempted to reach Diu but also tried to settle themselves there. Under the pretext of human safety, these lions were captured and relocated back to their habitats in Gujarat, it seems.”

Dr. Rupapara stressed that Diu has the potential to be a suitable lion habitat due to its vegetation, which supports daytime roosting and breeding, and has an adequate prey base. “However, the area is small, limiting its carrying capacity. Human safety doesn’t seem to be a major concern, as Asiatic lions have a history of over three decades of dispersing and thriving outside the Gir sanctuary. This demonstrates that lions and humans can coexist peacefully and successfully without any conflict,” he said.

A recent study, “Deciphering the Enigma of Human-Lion Coexistence in India”, indicated significant levels of human-lion tolerance in Gujarat’s Saurashtra region. The research, which was published in Conservation Biology in November 2024, surveyed 1,434 people across 277 villages, and found that approximately 62% of respondents showed tolerance towards Asiatic lions despite risks of conflict.

The Maldhari communities have lived inside protected areas with lions for over 150 years while some communities near Gir protected areas have lived for over three decades. “This coexistence is related to a mix of sociocultural tolerance, enforced legal protection, government compensation, and mutual adaptation of humans and lions to each other,” the study said.

Chaitanya Joshi, a member of the Mitiyala Gir Sanctuary Advisory Committee said that there was enough data to prove that male lions need a territory of 350 sq kms and female lions need territory of about 200 sq km outside the Gir protected area.

“I don’t think the tourists at Gir have raised concern about lions being spotted in the region. On one hand, the state and Central government are looking to expand the territory of the lion landscape through Project Lion and on the other they are driving them away. Also there has not been any major man-lion conflict in Diu or any other lion landscape area in Gujarat. The coastal belt of Diu, Naliya, Mandvi, Rajput-Rajspara, Simar, Sayid, Rajapara, Dhar Bandar are all part of the lion corridor. These are scattered patches of forest that stretch up to Jaffarabad and beyond and are part of coastal habitats of lions where they live and breed,” he added.