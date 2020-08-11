Haven’t demanded any post, says Sachin Pilot on his return to Jaipur

india

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 20:01 IST

A day after sealing a peace deal with the Congress party high command, former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot said he has not demanded any post from the party.

“I have not demanded any post from party but have said that MLAs have raised issues and there should be no vendetta politics against them,” he told reporters at his residence.

He said differences can be ideological, on functioning or thoughts but in politics, there is no space for vendetta. “I had and have good relations with all leaders,” he said.

“I am happy that the party leadership heard our issue be it related to functioning, development, workers participation, self-respect etc. The AICC has constituted a committee, which in a time-bound manner will address the issues,” said Pilot.

On his arrival in Jaipur, he was mobbed by a huge group of supporters who welcomed him by raising slogans in his favour.

Earlier in the day Pilot had said that his rebellion was never “anti-party” but merely a means to articulate the happenings in Rajasthan

On Monday too he had said that he was not after any post, Pilot had said it was the party that allotted a position and could take it back as well.

Pilot had met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi on Monday to end the revolt in the state unit that threatened the survival of the Ashok Gehlot government ahead of an assembly session on August 14.

He put his rebellion in cold storage after the party high command on Monday promised to look into the issues he had him against Gehlot.

He was sacked as deputy chief minister and removed as Congress chief in Rajasthan last month after his differences with Gehlot came to a head.

After Pilot made his peace move on Monday, Gehlot also extended an olive branch on Tuesday saying peace and brotherhood will remain in party.