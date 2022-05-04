Heatwave abates from all parts of country: IMD

New Delhi: The heatwave has abated from all parts of the country, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday, adding that maximum temperature has further fallen by 2°C-4°C over Rajasthan, Punjab, New Delhi and Haryana.

The maximum temperatures are likely to rise over many parts of northwest India again by 2°C-3°C after two days, according to the IMD. No significant change in maximum temperatures is very likely over most parts of Central India during next 3 days and a rise by 2°C-3°C thereafter. Maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2°C-4°C over Maharashtra from Wednesday, the IMD report said.

Also, isolated light rainfall, dust storms, and thunderstorms with winds gusting up to 50 kmph are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during the next two days, the weather agency said.

A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over South Andaman Sea and neighbourhood around May 4 which is likely to cause very heavy rain around Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region around May 6. There are chances of the low pressure system intensifying further and moving towards the east coast around Odisha and West Bengal, IMD scientists said on Tuesday.

“There are chances of this system intensifying but its too early for us to say if it will become a cyclone. It could move towards the east coast around West Bengal and Odisha but only around May 9. This is the cyclone season so intensification of the system is not unexpected,” said Ananda Kumar Das, in-charge of monitoring cyclones at IMD.

Meanwhile, heat wave conditions continued to prevail in isolated pockets of northwest Rajasthan and south Haryana on Tuesday. Maximum temperatures on Monday were 42°C-44°C over most parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Telangana; in isolated pockets of south Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada and 40°C-42°C in many parts of Gujarat state and in isolated pockets of Delhi, northern parts of Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

No significant change is predicted in the maximum temperature over most parts of northwest India and central India during the next two to three days. The mercury is likely to increase by two to three degrees Celsius thereafter, it said in a statement. Heatwave conditions will return to some parts of Maharashtra from Wednesday and isolated areas of Rajasthan from Friday, the IMD said.

With scanty rains owing to feeble western disturbances, northwest and central India experienced the hottest April in 122 years as the average maximum temperature touched 35.9 degrees Celsius and 37.78 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Several places in the country had logged all-time high temperatures for April with the mercury leaping to 46-47 degrees Celsius under the impact of the torrid heatwave.