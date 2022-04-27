Heatwave bakes Delhi, 44.2 degrees at Siri Fort; duststorm likely

As the country is getting too hot too early, Delhi on Wednesday recorded the maximum temperature of over 44 degree Celsius. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist RK Jenamani, the highest temperature of 44.2 degrees was recorded at the Siri Fort Complex in the national capital. With a yellow alert being issued in Delhi for a heatwave, the IMD scientist said there is a possibility of a dust storm in north India on April 29. He further mentioned that the temperature will start dropping from May 1 or May 2.

“Today, the highest temperature of 44.2 degrees was recorded at Siri Fort Complex. Yellow alert in Delhi for the heatwave. There is a possibility of a dust storm in North India on April 29. Eastern region will not see heatwave conditions from April 30,” IMD scientist RK Jenamani told news agency ANI.

According to the weather department, Delhi has been predicted to face an extreme heatwave in the next two days, The maximum temperature may also reach around 46 degree Celsius in some parts of Delhi, reported PTI. The all-time high maximum temperature for the month of April in the national capital was 45.6 degree Celsius in 1941.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also warned of fire risks as India is sweltering under extreme heat. "We are seeing increasing incidents of fires in various places - in jungles, important buildings, and in hospitals - in the past few days," he said. Modi further asked states to conduct fire-safety audits for hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies)

