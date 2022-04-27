Mercury to cross 42 degrees today in Delhi , yellow alert issued: What this means
Delhi is predicted to face an extreme heatwave in the next two days, the weather department has said, sounding a yellow alert warning for the residents of the national capital. The maximum temperature may even leap to 46 degrees Celsius in parts of Delhi, an official told PTI.
The temperature in Delhi is expected to breach the 42-degree mark on Wednesday and cross 44 degrees Celsius by Thursday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). “The heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets in Delhi till Thursday,” the Met Department said in a tweet. “Dust Storm and gusty winds” over Delhi, along with the adjoining states of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh have also been predicted for April 29.
The Safdarjung Observatory in Delhi reported a maximum temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday as per news agency PTI. The all-time high maximum temperature for the month of April in Delhi was 45.6 degrees Celsius in 1941.
The alert system of the weather department in India
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) uses four colour codes for weather warnings:
Green - meaning no action needed
Yellow - suggesting vigilance
Orange - meaning residents must be prepared
Red - calling for immediate action
While the general view around the colour codes stays as mentioned above, IMD issues more specific guidelines to the public and authorities depending on the type of weather condition- rainfall, snowfall, thunderstorm, lightning, dust storm, heatwave, etc.
Declaring a heatwave
For the plains - as in the case of Delhi - a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.
(With inputs from PTI)
-
Delhi’s Mohammadpur village will be called Madhavpuram, says BJP
NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit on Wednesday said they have changed the name of south Delhi's Mohammadpur village in south Delhi to Madhavpuram on their own because the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government hadn't acted on the South Delhi Municipal Corporation's proposal in this regard since December. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta along with senior party leaders put up a board with 'Welcome to Madhavpuram' written on it at the entrance of the village.
-
Noida pub brawl death: 7 arrested, 2 accused at large
Seven people were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the pub brawl at a Noida mall, which left a man dead on Monday night. They include five staffers of the pub and two from the security team of the mall. Police detained 16 staffers of the pub and mall as well as six of Brijesh Kumar Ray colleagues for questioning on Tuesday. They later identified the accused on the basis of CCTV footage.
-
Haridwar denies nod to mahapanchayat, imposes section 144
After the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered Uttarakhand government to ensure that no hate speeches are delivered at the Dharm Sansad scheduled to held in Roorkee on Wednesday, the Haridwar district administration said permission has not been given to the organisers of a mahapanchayat and Section 144 has been imposed in three villages of Bhagwanpur where communal clashes took place on April 16 on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.
-
Party all night? No please, say Bengaluru's RWAs
The Bengaluru police, in between all this, has maintained its practice of shutting up shops after 11 p.m. to prevent crimes. The Bengaluru police force is known to be short-staffed, with thousands of vacancies still waiting to be filled. RWAs say that their night sleep is disturbed in places like Indiranagar and Koramangala as establishments have squeezed into even residential areas and operate till late hours with loud music.
-
KMF asks Karnataka govt to raise milk prices by ₹3 per litre - here's why
The Karnataka Milk Federation, a dairy cooperative under the brand name 'Nandini' has proposed to the Bommai government to raise the price of milk by Rs. 3 a litre, a leading daily reported. This comes after KMF's expenses have skyrocketed by 25% to 30% due to a spike in the cost of raw materials and processing of milk, the chairperson of the KMF reportedly said in a press note.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics