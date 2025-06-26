Heavy rains lash Kerala; orange alert in 4 districts for tomorrow, low-lying areas flooded

Monsoon rains intensified across Kerala on Thursday, leading to waterlogging in several low-lying areas of Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur districts, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Wayanad, Malappuram, Thrissur, and Idukki for Friday. Ernakulam: Pedestrians look on as the water level of the Periyar river increased following heavy rainfall, at Aluva in Ernakulam district of Kerala, Thursday, June 26, 2025. (PTI)

The heavy downpour, accompanied by strong winds, disrupted normal life, uprooting trees and toppling hoardings in various areas, including parts of the state capital.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the IMD had warned of potential flooding in several regions due to continuous heavy rains.

He also added in a Facebook post that bad weather and strong winds were expected along the Kerala coast, advising fishermen not to venture out to sea for the next three days.

Stressing the increased risk of landslides, the chief minister urged people to remain alert and move to safer locations if instructed by authorities. He also cautioned against visiting water bodies or hilly areas during this period.

Orange alert issued for 7 districts on June 28

The weather department has issued an orange alert for seven districts in Kerala for June 28, including Idukki, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur, Kozhikode, Kottayam, and Pathanamthitta, in anticipation of very heavy rainfall.

As per IMD guidelines, a red alert indicates extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm in 24 hours, orange signals 11–20 cm of very heavy rain, while a yellow alert denotes 6–11 cm of heavy rain.

Meanwhile, the state irrigation department has raised alerts over rising water levels in several rivers, warning of potential flooding in different regions, according to PTI.

Among the rivers under observation are Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam, Bharathapuzha passing through Thrissur and Malappuram, Achankovil and Pamba in Pathanamthitta, Manimala in Kottayam, Thodupuzha in Idukki, and Kabani in Wayanad.

The swelling rivers and intense rainfall have caused flooding in low-lying areas of Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Idukki, displacing several families who have been moved to relief camps for safety.

Continuous rain batters Chooralmala region of Wayanad

In Wayanad district, persistent rainfall in the Mundakkai-Chooralmala area has caused the Chooralmala River to swell dangerously, with muddy waters surging and eroding the banks near the Bailey bridge.

The region, which witnessed devastating landslides in July last year that claimed over 200 lives and damaged numerous homes, remains on high alert.

The Wayanad district administration announced that the spillway shutter of the Banasura Sagar dam will be opened on Friday morning. The dam will release 50 cubic metres of water per second in phases into the Karamanthodu River, a tributary of the Kabani.

Authorities have cautioned residents living along the riverbanks and in low-lying areas to stay vigilant.