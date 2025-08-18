Search
Mon, Aug 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Heavy rains lash Mumbai for 3rd day, more expected

ByHT Correspondent
Updated on: Aug 18, 2025 10:48 am IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its five-day forecast, had issued an orange alert, which relates to the heightened risk of flooding, until Tuesday

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai for a third day and triggered waterlogging, affecting the traffic movement, even as a red nowcast alert warned of extremely heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its five-day forecast, had issued an orange alert, which relates to the heightened risk of flooding, until Tuesday.

Mumbai logged 45.03mm of rainfall from 8am on Sunday to 6am on Monday. (PTI)
Mumbai logged 45.03mm of rainfall from 8am on Sunday to 6am on Monday. (PTI)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s automatic weather system said that Mumbai logged 45.03mm of rainfall from 8am on Sunday to 6am on Monday. The Eastern suburbs recorded 60.57mm, and the Western suburbs 52.30mm of rainfall. The Santacruz observatory logged 99 rainfall, and the Colaba logged 38 mm in 24 hours.

The traffic was almost at a standstill on the Western Express Highway and Hindmata Circle in Bhoiwada. It was moving slowly at Dadar TT circle, which had a water accumulation of up to 1.5 feet. Over one foot of waterlogging was reported from Juhu Galli, DN Nagar, Vakola Bridge, and Hyatt Junction amid hazy skies and lesser visibility in parts of the city.

