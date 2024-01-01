close_game
News / India News / Helpline numbers issued for Indians in Japan amid tsunami warning

Helpline numbers issued for Indians in Japan amid tsunami warning

ByManjiri Chitre
Jan 01, 2024 04:10 PM IST

A strong earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck the Noto Peninsula on Japan’s northwest coast on Monday morning, triggering tsunami warnings.

The Indian embassy in Japan has set up an emergency control room and issued helpline numbers for Indian citizens after a strong 7.6 magnitude earthquake triggered a tsunami that reportedly reached the country's coast in some regions. “Embassy has set up an emergency control room for anyone to contact in connection with the earthquake and tsunami on January 1, 2024,” the consulate wrote in a notice, adding that they are in regular contact with the concerned authorities.

A collapsed house following an earthquake is seen in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan.(via REUTERS)
A collapsed house following an earthquake is seen in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan.(via REUTERS)

The emergency helpline numbers are:

+81-80-3930-1715 (Mr. Yakub Topno)

+81-70-1492-0049 (Mr. Ajay Sethi)

+81-80-3214-4734 (Mr. D.N.Barnwal)

+81-80-6229-5382 (Mr. S. Bhattacharya)

+81-80-3214-4722 (Mr. Vivek Rathee)

sscons.tokyo@mea.gov.in

offfseco.tokyo@mea.gov.in

The embassy also urged citizens to follow instructions given by the local government.

Emergency helpline numbers

A strong earthquake struck the Noto Peninsula on Japan’s northwest coast on Monday morning. The powerful quake triggered a tsunami for a wide swath of the country that was expected to reach as high as five meters in some areas.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has issued tsunami warnings for the coastal prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata, and Toyama, marking the first major warnings since the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami that struck northeastern Japan. Notably, a major tsunami warning means there is a possibility of waves of more than 3 meters. The Met department has also warned to be vigilant for the next two to three days about earthquakes with seismic intensity of 7.

While there have been no immediate reports of major injuries yet, videos circulating on social media showed collapsed houses and fires in several parts of the country. Meanwhile, over 33,500 households have been left without any electricity as power plant operations were halted following the massive quakes.

Japan prime minister Fumio Kishida said there are possibilities of further earthquakes. “Residents need to stay on alert for further possible quakes and I urge people in areas where tsunamis are expected to evacuate as soon as possible,” Kishida told the local media, reported Reuters. He added that the authorities are assessing any damage caused in the country.

