Japan warns of another 7 magnitude earthquake as tsunami hits shore

Japan warns of another 7 magnitude earthquake as tsunami hits shore

ByVaibhav Tiwari
Jan 01, 2024 03:18 PM IST

The government said a tsunami with the deadly height of 5 meters could hit Ishikawa.

Tokyo: Japan's meteorological agency has warned its population to be vigilant for the next two-three days about earthquakes with seismic intensity of 7. The warning comes after a 7.6 magnitude earthquake shook the island nation and triggered tsunamis that reportedly reached the shore in some areas. The Japanese authorities have issued the warning for areas like Ishikawa, Nigata, Nagano and Toyama prefectures.

A collapsed house following an earthquake is seen in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan January 1, 2024, in this photo released by Kyodo.(Reuters)
A collapsed house following an earthquake is seen in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan January 1, 2024, in this photo released by Kyodo.(Reuters)

On Monday, a four-feet-high tsunami wave hit the town of Wajima, located about 300 km from Tokyo. The government has asked the people to run to higher ground and keep away from the coast.

The earthquake appears to have damaged houses in these areas and triggered a power outage. Bullet train services were halted in central and eastern Japan after the quake.

NHK said the tsunami waves could keep returning.

A tsunami wave could hit Nigata on the western coast of Japan. It could be up to the height of 3 metres.

North Korea and Russia could also face tsunamis reaching up to 3 feet.

More than 36,000 households lost power in Ishikawa and Toyama prefectures, utilities provider Hokuriku Electric Power said.

As of now, no irregularities have been seen at nuclear power plants in and around the affected region.

Hokuriku's Shika plant in Ishikawa, which was located the closest to the quake’s epicentre, had already halted its two reactors before the quake for regular inspection and saw no impact from the quake.

In 2011, 20,000 people were killed after a powerful earthquake and tsunami hit Japan's northeastern region. They also triggered a nuclear meltdown in the Fukushima plant.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on NHK that the extent of the damage was being assessed by the authorities and people should brace for more earthquakes.

With inputs from Reuters, AFP, AP

