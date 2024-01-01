Japan earthquake tsunami LIVE news updates: Residents urged to flee to higher grounds immediately
Japan earthquake LIVE news: Authorities have urged people to flee to high land or the top of a nearby building as quickly as possible.
Japan earthquake LIVE news: A major earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 hit north-central Japan on Monday afternoon. Soon after, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning along the coastal regions of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama prefectures.
The Japan Meteorological Agency reported a quake hitting Ishikawa and nearby prefectures, one of them measuring a preliminary magnitude of 7.4. Waves more than 1 metre high hit the coast of Wajima City in Ishikawa Prefecture, NHK reported.
NHK TV also warned torrents of water could reach as high as 5 metres (16.5 feet) and urged people to flee to high land or the top of a nearby building as quickly as possible. Reports of any loss were not immediately available.
Japan is haunted by the memory of a massive 9.0-magnitude undersea quake off northeastern Japan in March 2011, which triggered a tsunami that left around 18,500 people dead or missing. In March 2022, a 7.4-magnitude quake off the coast of Fukushima shook large areas of eastern Japan, killing three people. The capital Tokyo was devastated by a huge earthquake a century ago in 1923.
- Jan 01, 2024 02:07 PM IST
Japan earthquake: First tsunami waves hit north coast of central Japan
The first tsunami waves, some more than a metre high, arrived on the north coast of central Japan on Monday after a series of powerful earthquakes rocked the region, reported Reuters.
According to the Meteorological Agency, the waves, as high as 1.2 meters or four feet, hit Wajima port in Ishikawa prefecture at 4:21 pm local time.Jan 01, 2024 02:05 PM IST
Japan earthquake live news: Footage shows buildings collapsing in Ishikawa
Footage aired by NHK appeared to show buildings collapsing in Ishikawa, and tremors shook buildings in the capital Tokyo on the opposite coast, according to Reuters.Jan 01, 2024 02:01 PM IST
Japan earthquake live news: PM says checking extent of damages
Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says that he has instructed the government to provide clear guidance on earthquakes and tsunamis as well as check the extent of damages.Jan 01, 2024 01:57 PM IST
Japan earthquake live news: Tsunami alert issued for parts of Russia, North Korea
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued a tsunami warning for parts of Russia and North Korea in wake of the earthquakes in Japan.Jan 01, 2024 01:52 PM IST
Japan earthquake live news: ‘Run to highest ground possible’
A presenter on broadcaster NHK told viewers: “We realise your home, your belongings are all precious to you, but your lives are important above everything else. Run to the highest ground possible.”Jan 01, 2024 01:49 PM IST
Japan earthquake live news: Rapid quakes in Noto region
The Japan Meteorological Agency said that the Noto region, on the Sea of Japan side of Japan's main island of Honshu, experienced a rapid succession of quakes, starting with a 5.7 magnitude tremor at 4:06 pm.
This was followed by a 7.6-magnitude quake at 4:10 pm, a 6.1-magnitude quake at 4:18 pm, a 4.5-magnitude one at 4:23 pm, a 4.6-magnitude quake at 4:29 pm, and 4.8 magnitude quake at 4:32 pm, according to AFP.Jan 01, 2024 01:45 PM IST
Japan earthquake live news: Govt spokesperson warns residents to prepare for more quakes
A Japanese government spokesperson has warned residents to prepare for possible further quakes, according to Reuters.Jan 01, 2024 01:42 PM IST
Japan earthquake live news: Another quake of 5.7 magnitude hits western coast
An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 has struck near the west coast of Honshu in Japan, Reuters is reporting, citing local media.Jan 01, 2024 01:39 PM IST
Japan earthquake live news: Over 36,000 houses experiencing power outage
Japan's Hokuriku Electronic Power company says that more than 36,000 houses are experiencing a power outage following the earthquake.Jan 01, 2024 01:36 PM IST
Japan earthquake live news: All high-speed trains stopped in Ishikawa Prefecture
According to RT, all high-speed trains have been stopped in Ishikawa Prefecture.Jan 01, 2024 01:31 PM IST
Japan earthquake live news: Nuclear power plants being inspected
Hokuriku Electric Power says it is checking for any irregularities at its nuclear power plants, reports NHK.
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Kansai Electric Power says there are currently no abnormalities at its nuclear power plants but the company is monitoring the situation closely.Jan 01, 2024 01:29 PM IST
Japan earthquake live news: One metre high tsunami hits Japanese coast
A tsunami around 1 metre high has struck parts of the coast along the Sea of Japan with a larger wave expected, public broadcaster NHK is reporting.Jan 01, 2024 01:24 PM IST
Japan earthquake live news: Major quake of 7.6 hit north-central Japan
A major earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 hit north-central Japan on Monday afternoon.
