Hijack scare on Kolkata-Mumbai Air India flight, plane moved to isolation bay

A Mumbai-bound Air India Vistara flight with 147 passengers on board was taken to an isolation bay at the Kolkata airport on Wednesday morning shortly before takeoff, after the crew found a ‘hijack alert’ on a toilet mirror, airport police said.

The incident took place around 10.20 am. (Reuters file)

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"The incident took place around 10.20 am. The pilot of Flight AI 772 was preparing for takeoff when the cabin crew members noticed a hijack alert written on a toilet mirror, possibly with lipstick," an airport police officer said, requesting anonymity.

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Following protocol, an alert was sounded immediately, and the plane was moved to the isolation bay.

"Security, fire brigade personnel and members of the bomb squad have been deployed to search the airport as part of normal procedure. The passengers have been taken out of their aircraft," the officer added.

(This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly)