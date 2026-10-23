Una , Ensure timely utilisation of public funds and prioritise resolution of pending audit paras, Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly's Local Fund Accounts Committee Chairman Sanjay Rattan has said.

Himachal local fund accounts committee emphasises transparent use of public money

During a meeting here on Thursday, he stressed the need for transparency in use of public funds and said there should be no unnecessary delays in resolving pending financial matters, a statement issued here on Friday said.

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The meeting, held at the Zila Parishad auditorium and attended by committee members and MLAs Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Malender Rajan, Kuldeep Singh Rathore and Vivek Sharma, reviewed pending audit paras, financial management, and utilisation of public funds across departments.

The chairman directed that audit paras that can be resolved by December 31 be identified, and time-bound action be taken to settle them. He further instructed that information requested by the committee be provided within one month and that updates regarding audit paras be communicated to respective directorates periodically.

Rattan said public funds should not remain unutilised unnecessarily. Development projects and public welfare schemes must be completed on time so that the general public can reap the benefits.

He directed officials to submit utilisation certificates on time, maintain accurate financial records and avoid delays in resolving pending audit paras. He emphasised that ensuring the benefits of government schemes reach eligible individuals and providing better facilities to the public should remain a top priority.

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{{^usCountry}} The chairman also advised officials to maintain coordination with local MLAs to accelerate development projects. If any change or conversion is required for a project, consult the concerned MLA and take necessary action in accordance with rules, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chairman also advised officials to maintain coordination with local MLAs to accelerate development projects. If any change or conversion is required for a project, consult the concerned MLA and take necessary action in accordance with rules, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The meeting also reviewed cases involving recovery of long-pending rent and penalties related to commercial premises and shops owned by urban local bodies.

The chairman said the committee would recommend to the government the implementation of a 'one-time settlement' scheme across the state to facilitate recovery of outstanding dues. The final decision in this regard will be taken by the government.

Rattan also instructed the principals of colleges in the district to submit a detailed report to the committee within 15 days, outlining the funds available in the Student Welfare Fund and how these funds are being utilised for the benefit of students.

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He said the fund available in educational institutions including colleges, polytechnics, and ITIs should be utilised for purposes such as student welfare, development of libraries, and provision of better facilities.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.