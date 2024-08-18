 Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.78 °C, check weather forecast for August 18, 2024 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Aug 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.78 °C, check weather forecast for August 18, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on August 18, 2024 here.

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on August 18, 2024, is 26.45 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.78 °C and 27.6 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 72% and the wind speed is 72 km/h. The sun rose at 05:46 AM and will set at 06:57 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, August 19, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.39 °C and 26.18 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 91%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 19, 2024 23.31 °C Moderate rain
August 20, 2024 24.45 °C Moderate rain
August 21, 2024 24.78 °C Moderate rain
August 22, 2024 24.14 °C Moderate rain
August 23, 2024 25.52 °C Moderate rain
August 24, 2024 25.73 °C Moderate rain
August 25, 2024 24.88 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on August 18, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.35 °C Light rain
Kolkata 29.8 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 31.16 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 27.34 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 27.87 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 31.69 °C Overcast clouds
Delhi 34.33 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Himachal Pradesh weather update on August 18, 2024
Himachal Pradesh weather update on August 18, 2024

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / India News / Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.78 °C, check weather forecast for August 18, 2024
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On