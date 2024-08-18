Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.78 °C, check weather forecast for August 18, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 19, 2024 23.31 °C Moderate rain August 20, 2024 24.45 °C Moderate rain August 21, 2024 24.78 °C Moderate rain August 22, 2024 24.14 °C Moderate rain August 23, 2024 25.52 °C Moderate rain August 24, 2024 25.73 °C Moderate rain August 25, 2024 24.88 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.35 °C Light rain Kolkata 29.8 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.16 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.34 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.87 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.69 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 34.33 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on August 18, 2024, is 26.45 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.78 °C and 27.6 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 72% and the wind speed is 72 km/h. The sun rose at 05:46 AM and will set at 06:57 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, August 19, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.39 °C and 26.18 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 91%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 18, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

