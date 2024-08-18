Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.78 °C, check weather forecast for August 18, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on August 18, 2024 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on August 18, 2024, is 26.45 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.78 °C and 27.6 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 72% and the wind speed is 72 km/h. The sun rose at 05:46 AM and will set at 06:57 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, August 19, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.39 °C and 26.18 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 91%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 18, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 19, 2024
|23.31 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 20, 2024
|24.45 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 21, 2024
|24.78 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 22, 2024
|24.14 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 23, 2024
|25.52 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 24, 2024
|25.73 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 25, 2024
|24.88 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.35 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|29.8 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.16 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|27.34 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|27.87 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.69 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Delhi
|34.33 °C
|Moderate rain
