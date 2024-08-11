Hindenburg vs Adani Group: A timeline of events

Hindenburg Research, a US-based short seller, released a report on Saturday, alleging SEBI chief Madhubi Buch and her husband's involvement in offshore firms linked to the Adani group. The Hindenburg reports from 2023 to 2024 have cast suspicion over the functioning of the SEBI and the Adani group(MINT_PRINT)

The report titled -'Whistleblower Documents Reveal SEBI’s Chairperson Had Stake In Obscure Offshore Entities Used In Adani Money Siphoning Scandal- was released on August 10.

According to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, the report has also claimed suspicious meetings between Gautam Adani and the SEBI chief in 2022.

The Opposition has demanded a probe by a joint parliamentary committee.

The report also claims that the investments were intentionally hidden, as ownership rights were transferred to Dhaval Buch, the SEBI chief's husband when she was appointed to her position.

While this is the latest update in a saga of Hindenburg Research seeking to expose alleged financial fraud by the Adani group, the story does not begin here.