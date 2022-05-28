Hindu woman killed by parents over interfaith relationship: Cops

Hyderabad: A couple was arrested in Telangana’s Adilabad district for allegedly murdering their 20-year-old daughter over her relationship with a Muslim man, police said on Friday.

The man she was in a relationship was arrested in an abduction case shortly after the couple was tracked down after eloping, said police.

The victim, Rajeshwari, was a resident of Nagalkonda village under Narnoor block, police said. She was in a relationship with one Shaik Aleem of the same village, which her parents were against.

“The accused parents of the victim – Devilal and Savithri Bai – were arrested immediately. We have booked a case of murder against them and remanded them to judicial custody,” said Narnoor sub-inspector of police Ravi Kiran

About one-and-a-half months ago, Rajeshwari and Aleem fled to Maharashtra and her parents filed a missing person complaint with the police, Kiran said.

“Three days ago, we managed to trace the couple and brought them to the village. We handed over the woman to her parents and arrested the boy on the charges of abduction,” the SI added.

“On Friday morning, they killed their daughter by slitting her throat with a knife. On receiving information from the neighbours, we rushed there and arrested the parents,” the SI said.

Rajeshwari’s body was sent to a hospital in Adilabad for a post-mortem. “We were told the woman had married the man, but we have no evidence for the same. Investigation is on,” Kiran added.

The killing comes weeks after the murder of a 25-year-old man in Hyderabad by the brother of his Muslim wife.

The victim, B Nagaraju, was on a two-wheeler with his wife, Ashrin Sulthana, when they were waylaid by the accused in full public view in Saroornagar district. Once the couple fell off the motorcycle, the accused repeatedly bludgeoned Nagaraju and fled the scene.

The incident had stirred outrage across the state and two people, Mobin and Masood , were arrested in connection with the case.

The National Human Rights Commission had issued a notice to the chief secretary and police chief of Telangana, asking each of them to submit a detailed report in the case within four weeks.

