Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Two held for killing Hindu man over interfaith relationship: Police
bengaluru news

Two held for killing Hindu man over interfaith relationship: Police

The victim, identified as Vijaya Kamble (25) was stabbed and attacked with an iron rod in Wadi town in Kalaburagi on Monday night, said the police. The Hindu man was a resident of Bheema Nagar Layout and is the third person to be killed over an interfaith relationship in Karnataka in the past year.
Kalaburagi police have arrested two 19-year-old men for killing a Hindu man who was in a relationship with his sister, officials said on Thursday. The accused belonged to the Muslim community, police said. (Agencies/Representative use)
Kalaburagi police have arrested two 19-year-old men for killing a Hindu man who was in a relationship with his sister, officials said on Thursday. The accused belonged to the Muslim community, police said. (Agencies/Representative use)
Published on May 27, 2022 12:34 AM IST
Copy Link
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru

Kalaburagi police have arrested two 19-year-old men for killing a Hindu man who was in a relationship with his sister, officials said on Thursday. The accused belonged to the Muslim community, police said.

The victim, identified as Vijaya Kamble (25) was stabbed and attacked with an iron rod in Wadi town in Kalaburagi on Monday night, said the police. Kamble was a resident of Bheema Nagar Layout and is the third person to be killed over an interfaith relationship in Karnataka in the past year.

Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police, Isha Pant, identified the accused as Shahabuddin (19) and Nawaz (19).

“Kamble was in a relationship with Shahabuddin’s older sister. The family had come to know about the relationship, and since it was an interfaith relationship, there was resentment. It over this displeasure that Shahabuddin murdered him,” said Pant, adding that the accused have been booked under section 304 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the SP, the murder took place at around 8.30 pm on Monday near a bridge in Wadi railway station. Shahabuddin and Nawaz found Kamble on the railway bridge at night, and there was an argument, during which they attacked him using a knife and an iron rod.

“There were multiple injuries on his neck, and there were hit marks on the head. He died on the spot. From the investigation so far, we have found that the attack wasn’t pre-planned, but we are in the process of finding more evidence,” she said.

After the incident, security has been beefed up in the district, especially in the Wadi town, on Thursday. According to the police, there are some sensitive areas in town and additional police forces have been deployed there.

In October last year, after a 24-year-old Muslim man’s decapitated body was found on a railway track in Karnataka’s Belagavi district, 10 people, including the parents of a woman he was in a relationship with, were arrested for his murder. Police first registered a case of unnatural death when Arbaz Mullah’s body was found on September 28, 2021.

The Belagavi Police said the woman’s parents, Eerappa and Susheela Kumbhar, and Maharaja Nagappa alias Pundalik Mutgekar, a member of the Hindu group Sri Ram Sena Hindustan, are the prime suspects in the murder.

In a statement, police added the parents opposed the woman’s relationship with Mullah and approached Nagappa to end it. But the woman remained adamant. Police said the parents met Nagappa multiple times, and when Mullah refused to end the relationship, they threatened him. As the threats did not work, Nagappa allegedly hired seven contract killers to kill Mullah on September 28. The killers dumped his body on the railway tracks.

Less than a month after Mullah’s murder in Belagavi, Ravi Nimbargi, a resident of Balaganur village in Sindagi, was murdered allegedly by the family of a Muslim woman he was in a relationship with. The body of Nimbargi, who went missing on October 21 2021, was fished out of a well three days later. Two persons, the woman’s maternal uncle and younger brother, have been arrested for the murder.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arun Dev

    Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Pune-based Ruby Hall Clinic was under investigation for a kidney transplant malpractice (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    After Ruby Hall Clinic malpractice case, 50 % decline in live kidney transplant say Pune docs

    PUNE After several cases of illegal organ transplant are coming to the fore, city doctors said that there has been at least a 50 per cent dip in the number of live transplants in the city. However, authorities stated that cadaver donation or organ transplant through brain dead patients are continuing in the region. Recently, Pune-based Ruby Hall Clinic was under investigation for a kidney transplant malpractice.

  • The Haryana government had, however, announced that students of Classes 10 and 12 will continue to attend online classes during the summer vacation. (HT Photo)

    Summer vacation in Haryana schools from June 1

    The Haryana government on Thursday announced that the summer vacation for all government and private schools in the state will begin from June 1. According to a notice issued by the Directorate of School Education, all schools in the state will remain closed from June 1 to 30. “The schools will reopen on July 1. All schools are directed to implement this order,” it said.

  • The hijab controversy resurfaced in Karnataka’s Mangaluru district on Thursday, with a degree college in the city issuing a ban on hijab or a headscarf inside the campus. (ANI)

    Hijab row again after college enforces ban in Mangaluru

    The hijab controversy resurfaced in Karnataka's Mangaluru district on Thursday, with a degree college in the city issuing a ban on hijab or a headscarf inside the campus. This week, a group of students, some of them affiliated with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, held a protest and claimed that the order is not being enforced. Following this, a group of Muslim students approached the district commissioner KV Rajendra on Thursday, alleging discrimination inside the campus.

  • Former CM OP Chautala, who was present in the special CBI court in Delhi, filed an affidavit annexed with medical documents. (PTI)

    Verdict in disproportionate assets case against Chautala on Friday

    A special CBI court in New Delhi will on Friday order the sentencing of former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala in a disproportionate assets case. The CBI court on Thursday heard the arguments by the prosecution and defence on the point of sentence as well as Section 452 of the Code of Criminal Procedure for confiscation or forfeiture of properties.

  • The district administration of the Dakshina Kannada is conducting a study of the land records and other documents about the Asayyid Abdullahil Madani Dargah situated at Malali near Ganjimutt in Mangaluru (HT File)

    Administration to study land records of Mangaluru dargah: Official

    The district administration of the Dakshina Kannada is conducting a study of the land records and other documents about the Asayyid Abdullahil Madani Dargah situated at Malali near Ganjimutt in Mangaluru, an official in the know of the developments said on Thursday. Officials said the deputy commissioner K V Rajendra held a meeting of all concerned officials and stakeholders and sought a report on the issue.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 27, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out