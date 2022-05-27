Two held for killing Hindu man over interfaith relationship: Police
Kalaburagi police have arrested two 19-year-old men for killing a Hindu man who was in a relationship with his sister, officials said on Thursday. The accused belonged to the Muslim community, police said.
The victim, identified as Vijaya Kamble (25) was stabbed and attacked with an iron rod in Wadi town in Kalaburagi on Monday night, said the police. Kamble was a resident of Bheema Nagar Layout and is the third person to be killed over an interfaith relationship in Karnataka in the past year.
Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police, Isha Pant, identified the accused as Shahabuddin (19) and Nawaz (19).
“Kamble was in a relationship with Shahabuddin’s older sister. The family had come to know about the relationship, and since it was an interfaith relationship, there was resentment. It over this displeasure that Shahabuddin murdered him,” said Pant, adding that the accused have been booked under section 304 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.
According to the SP, the murder took place at around 8.30 pm on Monday near a bridge in Wadi railway station. Shahabuddin and Nawaz found Kamble on the railway bridge at night, and there was an argument, during which they attacked him using a knife and an iron rod.
“There were multiple injuries on his neck, and there were hit marks on the head. He died on the spot. From the investigation so far, we have found that the attack wasn’t pre-planned, but we are in the process of finding more evidence,” she said.
After the incident, security has been beefed up in the district, especially in the Wadi town, on Thursday. According to the police, there are some sensitive areas in town and additional police forces have been deployed there.
In October last year, after a 24-year-old Muslim man’s decapitated body was found on a railway track in Karnataka’s Belagavi district, 10 people, including the parents of a woman he was in a relationship with, were arrested for his murder. Police first registered a case of unnatural death when Arbaz Mullah’s body was found on September 28, 2021.
The Belagavi Police said the woman’s parents, Eerappa and Susheela Kumbhar, and Maharaja Nagappa alias Pundalik Mutgekar, a member of the Hindu group Sri Ram Sena Hindustan, are the prime suspects in the murder.
In a statement, police added the parents opposed the woman’s relationship with Mullah and approached Nagappa to end it. But the woman remained adamant. Police said the parents met Nagappa multiple times, and when Mullah refused to end the relationship, they threatened him. As the threats did not work, Nagappa allegedly hired seven contract killers to kill Mullah on September 28. The killers dumped his body on the railway tracks.
Less than a month after Mullah’s murder in Belagavi, Ravi Nimbargi, a resident of Balaganur village in Sindagi, was murdered allegedly by the family of a Muslim woman he was in a relationship with. The body of Nimbargi, who went missing on October 21 2021, was fished out of a well three days later. Two persons, the woman’s maternal uncle and younger brother, have been arrested for the murder.
-
After Ruby Hall Clinic malpractice case, 50 % decline in live kidney transplant say Pune docs
PUNE After several cases of illegal organ transplant are coming to the fore, city doctors said that there has been at least a 50 per cent dip in the number of live transplants in the city. However, authorities stated that cadaver donation or organ transplant through brain dead patients are continuing in the region. Recently, Pune-based Ruby Hall Clinic was under investigation for a kidney transplant malpractice.
-
Summer vacation in Haryana schools from June 1
The Haryana government on Thursday announced that the summer vacation for all government and private schools in the state will begin from June 1. According to a notice issued by the Directorate of School Education, all schools in the state will remain closed from June 1 to 30. “The schools will reopen on July 1. All schools are directed to implement this order,” it said.
-
Hijab row again after college enforces ban in Mangaluru
The hijab controversy resurfaced in Karnataka's Mangaluru district on Thursday, with a degree college in the city issuing a ban on hijab or a headscarf inside the campus. This week, a group of students, some of them affiliated with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, held a protest and claimed that the order is not being enforced. Following this, a group of Muslim students approached the district commissioner KV Rajendra on Thursday, alleging discrimination inside the campus.
-
Verdict in disproportionate assets case against Chautala on Friday
A special CBI court in New Delhi will on Friday order the sentencing of former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala in a disproportionate assets case. The CBI court on Thursday heard the arguments by the prosecution and defence on the point of sentence as well as Section 452 of the Code of Criminal Procedure for confiscation or forfeiture of properties.
-
Administration to study land records of Mangaluru dargah: Official
The district administration of the Dakshina Kannada is conducting a study of the land records and other documents about the Asayyid Abdullahil Madani Dargah situated at Malali near Ganjimutt in Mangaluru, an official in the know of the developments said on Thursday. Officials said the deputy commissioner K V Rajendra held a meeting of all concerned officials and stakeholders and sought a report on the issue.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics