Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist gets 10 years in jail in UP's Moradabad

PTI |
May 27, 2025 03:44 PM IST

Ulfat Hussain alias Mohammad Saiful Islam, a resident of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir, has been involved in terrorist activities since 2002.

A court in Moradabad has sentenced Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Ulfat Hussain to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for involvement in terror activities, the additional district government counsel said on Tuesday.

Ulfat Hussain, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch has been sentenced to 10 years in prison(PTI)
Additional District and Sessions Judge, Moradabad, Chhaya Sharma also imposed a fine of 48,000 on the terrorist in the order pronounced on Monday, ADGC Suresh Singh said.

Also Read: Hizbul chief’s 2 sons in Tihar jail approach HC, say let us phone our family

Ulfat Hussain alias Mohammad Saiful Islam, a resident of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir, has been involved in terrorist activities since 2002 and was absconding after being granted bail in 2008, according to Singh.

Also Read: Properties of 5 PoK-based Hizbul terrorists confiscated in Ramban

The Moradabad court had issued permanent warrants against him in both 2015 and 2025. A reward of 25,000 was announced for information leading to his arrest.

On March 8, 2025, a joint operation conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Katghar Police successfully apprehended him in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, and subsequently transferred him to Moradabad jail, Singh said.

News / India News / Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist gets 10 years in jail in UP's Moradabad
