Home minister junks 2nd autopsy allegation in Ballari clash

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said doctors who carried out the post mortem examination had categorically stated that the procedure was conducted only once. He said unverified allegations could inflame public sentiment and lead to social consequences. “The doctors who conducted the post mortem have clearly stated that it was not done twice. Those claiming that two post mortems were conducted have they even seen it. When doctors have given a statement, whom should we believe. I accept the doctors’ version that the post mortem was not conducted twice,” he said.

Kumaraswamy had alleged on Monday that the Karnataka government was engaged in a systematic conspiracy to cover up the Ballari incident and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death. He also claimed that a second autopsy had been carried out to manipulate evidence.

The violence took place on January 4 in Ballari during a confrontation between Congress and BJP workers over the installation of a banner linked to the unveiling of a statue of Maharshi Valmiki near the residence of BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy. During the clash, Congress worker Raja Shekhar was shot, allegedly by private gunmen, and later succumbed to his injuries.

Parameshwara said it was inappropriate to indict the entire administrative system based on a single episode, particularly by leaders holding national office. He pointed out that while a Union minister had access to information from across the country, that did not justify broad allegations. “The police take decisions at their level to maintain law and order, and the government issues necessary directions and takes appropriate measures whenever such incidents occur,” he said.

Police investigations are continuing to establish the sequence of events and determine individual responsibility. Parameshwara said steps had been taken to restore order in Ballari following the incident.

Ballari police have arrested 26 people in connection with the violence, including a private gunman accused of firing shots near Reddy’s residence. The gunman, Gurucharan Singh, is attached to Satish Reddy, an aide of MLA Bharat Reddy. Police insiders said 13 of those arrested are BJP workers and 10 are Congress workers, underscoring the political sensitivity of the case.

Six complaints and counter complaints have been registered at the Brucepet police station. All the accused were subjected to medical examination at the Ballari Institute of Medical Sciences. Police acted after videos and photographs surfaced allegedly showing gunfire directed at Janardhan Reddy’s house, with investigators suspecting that a weapon was discharged during the clash. HT could not independently verify the veracity of the photographs and videos.

On Monday, a special court designated to hear cases involving sitting and former MPs and MLAs remanded all 26 accused to 14 days of judicial custody. The police did not seek further custodial interrogation, and the court ordered their remand after they were produced from Ballari.