A person occupying a hotel room or similar rented accommodation can be held responsible for narcotics or other contraband recovered from it, and the hotel management’s access to a duplicate key cannot, by itself, be grounds to exonerate the occupant, the Supreme Court has held.

India News

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Setting aside the bail granted to a man accused of possessing cocaine and MDMA in a rented accommodation in Goa, a bench of justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran said accepting the reasoning adopted by the Bombay High Court would mean that no recovery made from a hotel room could ever be attributed to its occupant. Hotel managements routinely retain duplicate keys and may enter rooms for cleaning and other purposes, the bench said.

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“If such a reasoning is accepted, then any recovery made from a hotel or a rental facility cannot be pinned on the person occupying the room,” the bench said in an order last week. The mere possibility of access by the facility manager was not enough to discredit the prosecution’s case at the bail stage, it added.

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{{^usCountry}} The court was hearing an appeal by the Goa government against the high court’s decision to grant bail to the man, who was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after 50.03 grams of cocaine and 15.04 grams of MDMA (ecstasy) were allegedly recovered from an Airbnb property in Vagator in January, 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court was hearing an appeal by the Goa government against the high court’s decision to grant bail to the man, who was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after 50.03 grams of cocaine and 15.04 grams of MDMA (ecstasy) were allegedly recovered from an Airbnb property in Vagator in January, 2025. {{/usCountry}}

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The high court had accepted the argument that the facility manager had unhindered access to the room and could have planted the contraband before the police raid. The accused had also claimed that he was picked up from the basement of the property, detained for two days and then taken to the room, where the drugs were planted. He further alleged that he was tortured in police custody and that the police had inflicted a burn injury on his hand.

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Rejecting these contentions, the Supreme Court said the material before it, including the counter-affidavit filed by the accused himself, prima facie undermined his defence and supported the prosecution’s account of the raid and recovery.

The bench noted that the first information report and search warrant showed that the raiding officer had received reliable information on January 22, 2025, about narcotics activity allegedly being carried out by the accused from his room. The officer had informed his superior and obtained the requisite permission to conduct the search, besides securing the seal required for the seizure of contraband.

The search was conducted in the presence of independent panch witnesses, an industries inspector and a lower division clerk, as well as the facility manager. The police also video-recorded the search and seizure, the court noted.

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On the question of who occupied the premises, the court examined the leave and licence agreement between the property owner and the facility manager, which permitted the manager to use the premises commercially and rent them out on a daily basis.

The prosecution’s case, supported by the manager’s statement, was that the premises had been rented out to the accused from January 17 to January 26, 2025, the period during which the arrest and recovery took place. The court noted that the recovery was made while the commercial licence was in force and within the period for which the premises were allegedly let out to the accused.

Finding no reason to sustain the high court’s order, the bench set it aside and directed the accused to surrender within three weeks. If he does not, he will be arrested and produced before the jurisdictional court to be taken into judicial custody, subject to any order that court may pass on police custody.

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