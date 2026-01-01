How rich is Nitish Kumar? Bihar CM declares assets worth ₹1.65 crore. All you need to know

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has declared total movable and immovable assets worth ₹1.65 crore, showing a slight increase of about ₹68,455 compared to last year, according to the latest official disclosure. Nitish Kumar holds ₹20,552 in cash and around ₹57,800 across different bank accounts. (PTI)

The asset details of the chief minister and members of his cabinet were uploaded on the Bihar government’s website on Wednesday. The disclosure exercise is mandatory for all ministers and is carried out on the final day of each calendar year, PTI reported.

As per the declaration, Kumar holds ₹20,552 in cash and around ₹57,800 across different bank accounts. His movable assets are valued at approximately ₹17.66 lakh, while his immovable properties are worth about ₹1.48 crore. The chief minister owns a single residential flat located in a cooperative housing society in Dwarka, New Delhi.

In 2024, Kumar’s total assets stood at ₹1.64 crore, indicating only a marginal rise over the past year. The disclosure also notes that he owns a car valued at ₹11.32 lakh, along with 10 cows and 13 calves.

The data shows that several cabinet ministers possess assets significantly higher than those of the chief minister.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has declared ₹1.35 lakh in cash, while his wife, Kumari Mamta, holds ₹35,000. Choudhary owns a rifle valued at ₹4 lakh and immovable properties, including non-agricultural land, worth ₹4.91 crore.

Another Deputy Chief Minister, Vijay Kumar Sinha, has declared immovable assets worth ₹48.46 lakh. He also owns a revolver valued at ₹77,181.

Other ministers who have submitted their asset declarations include Health Minister Mangal Pandey, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Food and Consumer Protection Minister Leshi Singh, Minority Welfare Minister Zama Khan, Social Welfare Minister Madan Sahni, and ministers Dilip Jaiswal and Ashok Choudhary.

(With PTI inputs)