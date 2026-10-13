How to check your name on the voter list: Steps to follow if it is missing

Checking your name on the electoral roll is an important step before voting in an election. The electoral roll is the official list of registered voters in a constituency. If your name does not appear on the relevant list, you generally cannot vote there, even if you possess a voter ID card.

Voters can search the electoral roll online to verify their registration details and polling information before an election (AI Generated Representational Image)

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The Election Commission of India provides online services that allow voters to search for their records and check their registration details. If a name is missing or the information is incorrect, eligible citizens can also use the official portal to request registration or corrections.

Where to check the voter list online

The Election Commission's Voters' Service Portal provides a facility to search for names in the electoral roll.

Official website: https://voters.eci.gov.in

The portal also provides access to voter registration and correction forms. A polling station is the designated location where voters cast their ballots. Your electoral-roll entry can help you identify your polling information. Use the official portal rather than relying entirely on third-party websites, old electoral lists or information shared on social media.

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How to search for your name in the electoral roll

{{^usCountry}} You can generally search using your personal details or your Electoral Photo Identity Card number, commonly known as the EPIC number. This is the identification number printed on your voter ID card. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You can generally search using your personal details or your Electoral Photo Identity Card number, commonly known as the EPIC number. This is the identification number printed on your voter ID card. {{/usCountry}}

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Follow these steps:

1. Visit the Voters' Service Portal.

2. Select the option to search for your name in the voter list.

3. Choose the search method available on the portal.

4. Enter the requested details, which may include your name, state and constituency, or your EPIC number.

5. Complete any verification required.

6. Submit the information and review the matching records.

If your name appears, check your personal details, constituency and polling information. If several people have similar names, compare the other details carefully before identifying a record as yours. If the search produces no results, try checking the spelling of your name or searching through another available method. You may also have selected the wrong state or constituency.

What to do if your name is missing

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First, repeat the search and verify that you entered the correct information. If you are eligible to vote but are not registered, you can apply through Form 6, the application for new voter registration. Visit the official Voters' Service Portal, open Form 6, enter the requested information, upload the required supporting documents and submit the application. If you were registered previously but have moved to another address, check the process for shifting your residence rather than automatically submitting a fresh application. Do not wait until election day to resolve a missing entry. Applications need to be processed, and submitting a form does not guarantee immediate inclusion in the electoral roll.

How to correct errors in voter details

If your name appears but your address, spelling or other particulars are incorrect, you can use Form 8 to request an eligible correction. Form 8 also covers shifting residence, replacing a voter ID card and certain other changes to an existing registration.

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To apply:

1. Sign in to the Voters' Service Portal.

2. Select Form 8.

3. Choose the relevant correction or change.

4. Enter the correct information.

5. Upload supporting documents if required.

6. Submit the application and save the reference number.

The official portal lists Form 8 for shifting residence, correcting entries and requesting replacement voter ID cards.

How to track a registration or correction request

After submitting your application, return to the portal and open the application-status facility. Enter your reference number to check the progress of the request. If further verification or documentation is required, follow the instructions provided by the election authorities. Once the application has been processed, search the electoral roll again to confirm that the change has been made.

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Remember: Having a voter ID card does not automatically establish that your name appears on the current electoral roll. Check your registration before every election.

Sources

https://voters.eci.gov.in

https://www.eci.gov.in/