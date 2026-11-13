HT Evening News Brief: 23 killed in road accident in Assam; Manchester United appoints new head coach

Good evening! Here's your 5-minute wrap of the day's top headlines from across the country, the world and the field of sports and entertainment.

At least 23 killed, several injured in road accident in Assam’s Golaghat: Police

At least 23 people were killed and several were critically injured after a passenger vehicle carrying more than 35 people.

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At least 23 people were killed and several were critically injured after a passenger vehicle carrying more than 35 people, including school students, collided head-on with a trailer in Assam’s Golaghat district on Friday afternoon, police said. The accident took place at around 2.30 pm, when the passenger vehicle, travelling from Bokakhat towards Nagaon, collided with the goods-carrying vehicle, officers said. More details here.

Fiscal discipline has cut cost of capital to build businesses, jobs: World Bank’s Neelkanth Mishra

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The Indian economy is on the cusp of a structural change with never-before enablers like cheap capital and technology access for its entrepreneurial class. Even as India targets a larger share of manufacturing in its national income, it should work on helping young Indians find employment in countries with ageing populations, Neelkanth Mishra, executive director, World Bank, said in an interview. Read more here.

PM Modi inaugurates new section of Bengaluru Metro, takes operational length over 100 km

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{{^usCountry}} Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a new section of Bengaluru’s Metro network on Friday, taking its operational length beyond 100 km, at an event that brought together political leaders who spent the preceding day disputing how much the state and federal governments were paying for the city’s expanding transport system. Read more here. Manchester United appoint Mauricio Pochettino as new head coach to rescue struggling Premier League campaign {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a new section of Bengaluru’s Metro network on Friday, taking its operational length beyond 100 km, at an event that brought together political leaders who spent the preceding day disputing how much the state and federal governments were paying for the city’s expanding transport system. Read more here. Manchester United appoint Mauricio Pochettino as new head coach to rescue struggling Premier League campaign {{/usCountry}}

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In one of the biggest managerial shakeups in the Premier League recently, Mauricio Pochettino has been announced as the new head coach of Manchester United. He has agreed to take charge from November 18 and has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal. Read more here.

Dhurandhar and Ramayana to feature at IFFI leading Indian Panorama, BRICS segments

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The Indian Panorama section of the 57th edition of the International Film Festival of India will open with the popular Bollywood film Dhurandhar, while the special focus on films from BRICS countries will open with the recently released Indian film Ramayana. Read more here.