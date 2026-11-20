Good evening, readers! Here are the top stories making headlines this Thursday, November 19. From Cyclone Akvan crossing the Odisha coast to Pakistan minister Musadik Malik's first remarks after arriving in India, here is a roundup of the day's biggest developments.

Cyclone Akvan crosses Odisha coast, landfall process complete

In its bulletin at 11.20 am, the India Meteorological Department said the cyclone's landfall process was complete. (HT Photo/ Samir Jana)

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Cyclone Akvan crossed the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts near Gopalpur between 7.30 am and 8.30 am on Friday, November 20, with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph. In its bulletin at 11.20 am, the India Meteorological Department said the cyclone's landfall process was complete.

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The cyclonic storm has weakened into a deep depression, with associated wind speed of 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph over south coastal Odisha, the weather office said in its 1 pm bulletin. Under the cyclone's impact, Odisha received heavy rainfall, with Patrapur in Ganjam district recording the highest downpour of 209 mm. No major damage or loss of life was reported in Odisha, state disaster management minister Suresh Pujari said. Read more here.

Pakistan minister in India for SCO Civilisational Dialogue

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Deep Dive Why did Pakistan’s minister Musadik Malik visit India? Malik visited New Delhi to lead Pakistan’s delegation at the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, held from November 20 to 22. Pakistan said he would share the country’s perspective on dialogue among civilisations. What did Musadik Malik say about India-Pakistan relations at the SCO forum? Malik said he thought relations among all member nations would improve. He described the forum as a “tremendous opportunity” for multilateral dialogue about shared history, cultures and civilisations. Were Indian officials at the airport to receive Musadik Malik? Yes. Sources said a director from the Ministry of Culture and an Under Secretary from the Ministry of External Affairs’ Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran division were present. The report said all arriving SCO member countries received a similar level of protocol.

{{^usCountry}} Pakistan’s climate change minister Musadik Masood Malik arrived in New Delhi on Friday to attend the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, becoming the first Pakistani leader to visit India in more than three years. In his first remarks, Malik said the meeting would improve all member nations' relations, and provided a “tremendous opportunity” for multilateral engagement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pakistan’s climate change minister Musadik Masood Malik arrived in New Delhi on Friday to attend the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, becoming the first Pakistani leader to visit India in more than three years. In his first remarks, Malik said the meeting would improve all member nations' relations, and provided a “tremendous opportunity” for multilateral engagement. {{/usCountry}}

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Malik expressed hope that the ten member countries who have been invited for the forum will take “a macro view” and look at “all of the political issues, all of the social issues, all of the issues of conversation.” Malik will lead Pakistan’s delegation at the forum, being held from November 20-November 22. Read more here.

Myanmar calls UN court's Rohingya genocide ruling ‘unfair’

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Myanmar has rejected a landmark ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which held the country responsible for committing genocide against its Rohingya minority, as “unfair”.

Myanmar's presidential spokeswoman, Khaing Khaing Soe, on Friday, said this was not a “unanimous decision.” “Despite efforts from our side, when we look at the result, not all 15 judges agreed with the decision,” Soe said at a press conference. The ICJ on Thursday presented evidence of atrocities committed against the mostly Muslim Rohingya community during a military crackdown in Myanmar's western Rakhine state in 2017. The court said thousands of Rohingya civilians were killed, women faced widespread sexual violence and children were subjected to extreme brutality, news agency AFP reported. Read more here.

Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag enter Hong Kong open semifinals

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Ace Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen stormed into the semifinals of the Hong Kong Open with a three-game win over former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore on Friday. He will will take on the winner of the quarterfinal between Denmark's Anders Antonsen and China's third seed Zhu Xuan Chen next, news agency PTI reported.

Meanwhile, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty too marched into the men's doubles semifinals of the Super 500 badminton tournament with a three-game win over China's Hu Ke Yuan and Lin Xiang Yi. Read more here.

Charlie Puth to make India debut alongside Ellie Goulding at Johnnie & Co. Festival

American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth is set to perform in India for the first time at the inaugural Johnnie & Co. Festival in Mumbai on February 13, 2027. British singer Ellie Goulding will also be headlining the the event, scheduled to be held at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

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Speaking about his India debut, Puth said, “I've heard so much about the energy of Indian fans, and I'm really excited to finally be performing in India for the first time. Music has always been about bringing people together, and I can't wait to experience that with everyone in Mumbai." Read more here.