HT Evening News Brief Oct 5: SC questions Form 6 changes; BJP's Rajya Sabha poll list; Pakistan pulls out of WCL | Latest news

Good evening, readers. Here’s your quick five-minute roundup of today’s top stories — from politics and India to the world and beyond.

‘Who modified Form 6?’: SC seeks record from EC over voter form changes

The Centre on Monday notified the appointment of three Chief Justices of high courts as judges of the Supreme Court of India.

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The Supreme Court on Monday clarified that it had not approved any modification to Form 6, the statutory application used by citizens to register as voters, as it issued notice on a plea challenging alleged changes made to the form on the Election Commission’s ECINet/ERONet portal. Read more here.

BJP's UP Rajya Sabha poll candidate list drops Hardeep Puri

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced eight nominees for the upcoming biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh that will be held on October 16. The list drops all sitting MPs, including union ministers Hardeep puri and BL Verma, who have not secured a renomination. Two women — former MP Priyanka Singh Rawat and Shruti Gangwar — have featured on the list. Dharampal Singh, an OBC leader who is the animal husbandry minister in chief minister Yogi Adityanath's cabinet, is also on the list. Check full list here.

Centre notifies appointment of three high court chief justices as Supreme Court judges

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Deep Dive What are the main concerns regarding the modifications to Form 6 in India? The main concerns include allegations that new requirements regarding ancestry were added to Form 6 without proper approval. Critics argue this could disenfranchise first-time voters and those whose names were removed from previous electoral rolls. Why did the Supreme Court inquire about the modifications made to Form 6? The Supreme Court sought clarification after a petition challenged alleged unauthorized changes to Form 6, emphasizing the need to examine who made these modifications and whether proper protocols were followed. How has the Election Commission responded to the controversy surrounding Form 6? The Election Commission maintains that while the additional declaration was introduced for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, the statutory Form 6 itself was not changed and would continue to be used outside of this context.

{{^usCountry}} The Centre on Monday notified the appointment of three Chief Justices of high courts as judges of the Supreme Court of India. According to the notification issued by the Department of Justice, the three judges appointed to the Supreme Court are Justice Sunita Agarwal, Chief Justice of the Gujarat high court; Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, Chief Justice of the Delhi high court; and Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, Chief Justice of the Telangana high court. Know more here. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Centre on Monday notified the appointment of three Chief Justices of high courts as judges of the Supreme Court of India. According to the notification issued by the Department of Justice, the three judges appointed to the Supreme Court are Justice Sunita Agarwal, Chief Justice of the Gujarat high court; Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, Chief Justice of the Delhi high court; and Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, Chief Justice of the Telangana high court. Know more here. {{/usCountry}}

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Pakistan pull out of WCL: PCB wanted Indian players to apologise for last year's drama

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Pakistan officially withdrew from the World Championship of Legends (WCL) Season 3 on Monday, and the team would no longer participate in the tournament. Earlier, the team's match against Bangladesh was postponed due to “technical reasons”, but it was common knowledge that the management was waiting for the NoC to be issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). According to sources privy to the developments, the PCB issued the NoC but imposed certain conditions, which the organisers eventually declined. Read more here.

Nick Mohammed says he still gets some hate for his Ted Lasso character Nate | Exclusive

Actor Nick Mohammed is once again wearing a suit on screen. But this time, instead of the fictional coach of West Ham United, he is playing a sharp lawyer in London. The actor stars in the legal drama, War, set around the divorce of a high-profile couple, played by Sienna Miller and Dominic West. Talking to Hindustan Times about the role and his journey, Nick opens up on the West being more open to diversity and the continuing reactions to his famous character from Ted Lasso. Read more.

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