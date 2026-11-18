Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, in consultation with the four most senior judges of the Supreme Court, has shifted at least two matters away from a bench headed by justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah over its decision to expand individual disputes into nationwide public interest litigations (PILs), according to people aware of the matter.

The decision marks an unusual institutional intervention to enforce strict adherence to the roster and comes after the CJI made it clear at a full court meeting last month that judges cannot assume jurisdiction over subjects not assigned to them. (ANI Photo/)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The decision marks an unusual institutional intervention to enforce strict adherence to the roster and comes after the CJI made it clear at a full court meeting last month that judges cannot assume jurisdiction over subjects not assigned to them.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The two matters involve a nationwide examination of regulatory failures in private universities and a separate exercise to address unauthorised constructions and misuse of residential properties across the country. Both had begun as individual disputes before justice Amanullah, whose roster does not include PILs but who expanded their scope to address wider systemic issues.

According to the people cited above, CJI Kant, after consulting justices Vikram Nath, BV Nagarathna, MM Sundresh and PS Narasimha, decided to reassign the matters, sending out a message that no bench should step beyond its assigned roster, however compelling the cause may appear.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The move follows a full court meeting around four weeks ago in which the CJI made it clear that judges must adjudicate matters strictly in accordance with their assigned rosters, stressing that orderly allocation of cases was essential to maintaining judicial discipline and public confidence in the administration of justice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The move follows a full court meeting around four weeks ago in which the CJI made it clear that judges must adjudicate matters strictly in accordance with their assigned rosters, stressing that orderly allocation of cases was essential to maintaining judicial discipline and public confidence in the administration of justice. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“The CJI was categorical in the full court meeting that the judges ought to work as per the roster to keep case allocation orderly, maintain judicial discipline and help preserve public confidence that justice is being administered fairly,” a person aware of the matter told HT.

The first case in question, Ayesha Jain Vs Amity University Noida, arose from a student’s grievance against the private university over alleged harassment and the loss of an academic year after she legally changed her name. The bench subsequently expanded the proceedings into a nationwide examination of the establishment, funding and regulation of private universities, issuing directions to the Centre, states and regulatory authorities.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The part-heard matter, which had been regularly heard by justices Amanullah and NV Anjaria, has now been assigned to a three-judge bench headed by justice Nath, with justices R Mahadevan and Aparesh Kumar Singh as members. It is scheduled to be heard on November 19.

The second matter, Loganathan vs State of Tamil Nadu, being heard by justices Amanullah and Mahadevan, concerns unauthorised constructions and the commercial misuse of residential properties. The proceedings began on March 25 this year after the court took note of an individual case from Chennai involving the construction of a one-and-a-half-storey building without an approved plan.

The bench subsequently took up the issue on a pan-India scale, seeking responses from states and municipal authorities in major cities, including Delhi and the national capital region. Senior advocate Ajit Kumar Sinha was appointed amicus curiae, with advocate Govind Jee assisting him.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This matter is now expected to come up before a bench headed by justice Nagarathna on November 23.

“As per roster, justice Amanullah does not have PILs as a matter he could examine and therefore, if his bench felt the matter required adjudication as a PIL, it ought to have been referred to the CJI through the court registry for appropriate orders,” a second person cited above said.

HT reached out to justice Amanullah seeking his comments on the development, but did not receive a response till the time of going to press.

The issue was also discussed at the full court meeting in the context of a series of Supreme Court judgments that have underscored the authority of the CJI and chief justice of high courts as the master of the roster, and the obligation of individual judges to remain within the judicial business assigned to them.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In particular, the five-judge Constitution bench ruling in the Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms case (2017) reaffirmed that the CJI alone has the prerogative to constitute benches and allocate cases. It made it clear that neither a two-judge nor a three-judge bench can allocate a matter to itself or dictate the composition of a bench. The ruling also held that no judge can take up a matter on their own unless it has been allocated by the CJI.

The principle was also articulated in State of Rajasthan Vs Prakash Chand (1997), where the Supreme Court held that the chief justice alone has the prerogative to constitute benches and allocate judicial business, while other judges can discharge only the work assigned to them.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Similarly, in Jasbir Singh Vs State of Punjab (2006), the Supreme Court emphasised that judicial discipline requires a judge who believes a matter should be heard by a particular court or bench to seek appropriate orders from the chief justice rather than assume jurisdiction or direct the registry contrary to the roster.

In Kishore Samrite Vs State of UP (2012), the court underscored the need for strict scrutiny whenever public interest is invoked, cautioning that courts must satisfy themselves that litigation genuinely serves public interest and is not an abuse of judicial process.

Taken together, these rulings set the institutional principle that determined the collegium’s decision.