HT explainer: Criticised Trump online, will it affect your US student visa?

Indian students pursuing their dream of an education in the United States faced another setback this week. America's State Department has asked embassies across the world to refrain from offering new student visa interviews as it considers expanded social media vetting for applicants. This comes as the Trump Administration's political battle with American universities has escalated in recent months.

The Administration revoked Harvard University’s certification to enrol foreign students and has cancelled student visas for those indulging in political activism. HT offers a guide to these tensions for Indian students.

What are the latest restrictions all about?

On Tuesday, news broke that America’s State Department has instructed its embassies all over the world to hold off on scheduling new student visa interviews. According to several reports, the Trump administration wants student visa applicants to undergo expanded social media vetting checks. New appointments have been paused as the administration puts these new procedures into place. However, it’s currently unclear what these expanded vetting procedures will entail. To be sure, American authorities have required applications for various types of visas --- including student visas --- to provide their social media accounts details for some years now. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said America will use “every tool in our tool chest to vet anyone coming in, who wants to come into this country”.

How does this affect me as an Indian student looking to study in America?

The latest decision hits Indian students particularly hard since India is among the largest sources of foreign students studying in America. 331,602 Indian students were in the United States in 2023-24, according to the Open Doors 2024 report on International Educational Exchange. As the US academic year begins in August for most students, thousands of Indian students with offers from American universities are currently in the process of applying for a student visa. Should the pause of new visa appointments extend for a considerable period of time, many may be unable to obtain a student visa in time. However, reports indicate that those who have already confirmed their student visa appointments can still go ahead with the application process.

Can my social media accounts really be used to deny me a visa?

It does seem so. The Trump Administration made global headlines in April by cancelling the student visas of hundreds of international students due to their participation in pro-Palestine protests on campus. Some had made social media posts in favour of the Palestinian cause. American authorities have stated that students are given leave to study in America and not to engage in political activism. Several Indian students were hit by these visa cancellations. To be clear, these moves were subject to legal challenges and were subsequently reversed. However, they have established precedent as well as the general intent of the administration.

What recourse is available to me?

For now, wait and watch. Students with existing visa appointments will not face disruption and can go ahead with their application procedures. Those facing disruptions can reach out to the international offices of their respective universities, which generally provide students with resources to help with these problems. Education consultants are also advising students to consider hedging their bets by applying to universities outside America.

Are these problems likely to be resolved?

Unfortunately, these latest restrictions are grounded in an ongoing political battle between the Trump Administration and America’s top universities. Trump and his team have accused universities of pushing discriminatory diversity policies and allowing anti-semitism to thrive on campus. Universities have resisted Trump’s push for changes and have denied his charges. As such, the incumbent administration has tried everything from suspending federal grants to ending the right to enrol foreign students in its confrontation with these institutions. At this time, a political resolution has not been reached which means more restrictive policies cannot be ruled out.