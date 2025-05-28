Are you an Indian studying in US? Breaking these 4 rules could cost you your visa

The Trump administration has continued its crackdown on international students in the US. As part of the latest restrictions, the federal government has called on US embassies across the globe to halt interviews for the international student visa process. The Trump administration has continued its crackdown on immigration, especially for those on student visas.(Unsplash/Representational)

Furthermore, the administration has continued to push its demand for social media checks on immigrants for a student or work visa in the US.

US tightens rules for student visas

As visa security and processing get tighter, the Trump administration has also increased its surveillance of international students. Here's a look at some of the new rules that may result in Indian students being deported -

Skipping classes or dropping out of your course while on a student visa in the US.

Overstaying your visa period and engaging in unauthorised employment

Posting questionable content or content that may be viewed as a "national security threat" on social media platforms such as Instagram, X, TikTok.

Minor traffic offences or alcohol-related incidents.

Latest move from Trump admin

With the cancellation of student visa interviews, students must remain vigilant and careful, especially due to tighter social media surveillance. The Trump administration's social media surveillance comes as part of the US president's crackdown on pro-Palestinian protestors.

Students, scholars and other immigrants found participating in pro-Palestine protests were detained by ICE agents and deported.

Furthermore, with the halt in interviews, many students may face a delay in the admission process. Universities across the US have also raised their concerns regarding this move and stated that such surveillance could affect students, as well as research, teaching, and funding.