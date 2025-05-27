US warns Indian, foreign students, threatens visa cancellation for dropping out, skipping classes

Amid the mass deportation row, the United States has issued a fresh warning for Indian and foreign students in the country. As per the latest announcement shared by the US Embassy in India, foreign students found skipping classes or dropping out of their courses may risk losing their visa. Demonstrators with signs stand around the John Harvard Statue in Harvard Yard after a rally was held against President Donald Trump's attacks on Harvard University (AFP)

“If you drop out, skip classes, or leave your program of study without informing your school, your student visa may be revoked, and you may lose eligibility for future U.S. visas. Always adhere to the terms of your visa and maintain your student status to avoid any issues,” reads the official statement.

This warning from the US government comes after it carried out a major deportation drive earlier this year.

Fresh warning amid deportation drives

Earlier this month, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had issued warning to international students on Optional Practical Training (OPT) visas in the US, stating that if they fail to report their employment within 90 days of starting their OPT, their legal status in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) would be cancelled.

Amid the mass deportation drive ordered by US president Donald Trump, several colleges in the US also warned international students against travelling outside of the US in order to eliminate the risk of their visa cancellation.

Furthermore, the US Embassy in India had also issued a warning for Indian immigrants earlier this month and warned them of deportation.

"If you remain in the United States beyond your authorized period of stay, you could be deported and could face a permanent ban on traveling to the United States in the future," read the announcement on X.

This warning was extended to Indian immigrants on H-1B visas, student visas and tourism visas.

The US has deported nearly 700 Indians back to New Delhi since January 2025 as part of President Trump's deportation orders.

As per the data issued by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, 682 Indian nationals were deported from the US, the majority of whom entered the country illegally.