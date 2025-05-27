Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Why Indians?': US man's H-1B visa remark sparks outrage, netizens ask him to 'change his outlook'

ByVarnika Srivastava
May 27, 2025 09:47 AM IST

A Florida man's post on Indians working at the DC airport sparked outrage, with netizens asking him to "change his outlook."

A man from Florida made a post online about H-1B visas, and it started a big talk about immigration in the US. The man, Sean Carpenter, says he is a musician and supports the Republican MAGA movement. 

H-1B visa applications for the 2026 financial year went down due to US President Donald Trump's immigration policies and stricter regulations.(file image)
H-1B visa applications for the 2026 financial year went down due to US President Donald Trump's immigration policies and stricter regulations.(file image)

He claims that H-1B visas are “fraud”. In his post, Sean said he was sitting at the airport in Washington, DC, and heard three gate agents speaking Hindi. He asked why Indians are doing these jobs instead of Americans.

 

H-1B visas are for skilled workers who do special jobs in the US. In his post, Sean wrote, “Sitting in the DC airport, listening to three gate agents speaking Hindi behind me. Tell me why we need Indians to work the gates at airports again? H-1B is a complete fraud."

Also Read: H1B visa renewal pilot program guide: Eligibility, how to apply and more

Netizens view on viral post

The post gained mixed views from the netizens, where one of the users wrote, "Wouldn't being multilingual be an asset working at an airport? Your comment makes you sound like kind of a rube."

Another user chimed, “Person distressed by presence of foreign airport workers! Here are some options, a) try breathing exercises to relieve stress, b) change outlook in life, and if that doesn’t work, c) stop air travel.”

One of the users wrote, “Wow this really triggered the hive mind, good job.”

This post comes during a time when there is a lot of debate about H-1B visas. After Donald Trump became president again, many of his supporters said these visas take jobs away from Americans. But others say the US needs these workers, especially in areas like technology.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said the number of H-1B visa applications for the 2026 financial year went down to 358,737. That’s a drop from over 480,000 in 2025, and it’s the lowest number in four years.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Memorial Day Wishes.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Memorial Day Wishes.
News / World News / US News / 'Why Indians?': US man's H-1B visa remark sparks outrage, netizens ask him to 'change his outlook'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On