'Why Indians?': US man's H-1B visa remark sparks outrage, netizens ask him to 'change his outlook'

A man from Florida made a post online about H-1B visas, and it started a big talk about immigration in the US. The man, Sean Carpenter, says he is a musician and supports the Republican MAGA movement. H-1B visa applications for the 2026 financial year went down due to US President Donald Trump's immigration policies and stricter regulations.(file image)

He claims that H-1B visas are “fraud”. In his post, Sean said he was sitting at the airport in Washington, DC, and heard three gate agents speaking Hindi. He asked why Indians are doing these jobs instead of Americans.

H-1B visas are for skilled workers who do special jobs in the US. In his post, Sean wrote, “Sitting in the DC airport, listening to three gate agents speaking Hindi behind me. Tell me why we need Indians to work the gates at airports again? H-1B is a complete fraud."

Netizens view on viral post

The post gained mixed views from the netizens, where one of the users wrote, "Wouldn't being multilingual be an asset working at an airport? Your comment makes you sound like kind of a rube."

Another user chimed, “Person distressed by presence of foreign airport workers! Here are some options, a) try breathing exercises to relieve stress, b) change outlook in life, and if that doesn’t work, c) stop air travel.”

One of the users wrote, “Wow this really triggered the hive mind, good job.”

This post comes during a time when there is a lot of debate about H-1B visas. After Donald Trump became president again, many of his supporters said these visas take jobs away from Americans. But others say the US needs these workers, especially in areas like technology.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said the number of H-1B visa applications for the 2026 financial year went down to 358,737. That’s a drop from over 480,000 in 2025, and it’s the lowest number in four years.