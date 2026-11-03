HT Morning Brief Nov 3: Indian tourist killed in Nepal; rain alert in Nilgiris after Cyclone Murasu's landfall

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Indian tourist killed, three injured as two helicopters collide in Nepal's Mount Everest region

Palm trees bend amid strong winds and heavy rain as Cyclone Murasu hits the coastal town, in Bapatla district, Andhra Pradesh, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. (PTI Photo)

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An Indian tourist was killed and three others were injured after two helicopters collided while landing in Nepal’s Solukhumbu district on Tuesday morning. The deceased was identified as Vasanth Kumar Balaramaramadu, an Indian national travelling aboard the Fishtail Air helicopter, Inspector Mausam Tamang said, as reported by The Kathmandu Post. Read more here.

Seafarer killed in attack on Indian-flagged cargo vessel ‘Al Jusufi’ off Oman coast: Govt

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An Indian-flagged cargo vessel was attacked off the coast of Oman on Monday, said Union minister of shipping Sarbananda Sonowal. The minister added that an Indian seafarer had been killed, while the remaining 13 Indians were safe after the attack. The minister added that one of the seafarers on board succumbed to his injuries. The deceased has been identified as Gandhar Nahim Ajij, a native of Gujarat. Know more here.

HT exclusive: Before retiring, ex-air chief asked govt not to take over IAF’s Sports Complex

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Deep Dive Where did Cyclone Murasu make landfall, and how was it expected to weaken? Murasu crossed the south Andhra Pradesh coast. It was expected to move northwest, weaken into a cyclonic storm with winds of 80–90 kmph, and then become a deep depression by midnight. Why was a heavy rain alert issued for the Nilgiris after Cyclone Murasu made landfall? The IMD forecast heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in the Nilgiris over the next 24 hours as Murasu moved northwest after crossing the south Andhra Pradesh coast. What safety measures and travel disruptions were reported as Cyclone Murasu approached? Odisha moved more than 160,000 people to safer areas, while disaster response teams were deployed in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Flights were cancelled in Chennai and at airports in Andhra Pradesh, and some schools and colleges were closed.

{{^usCountry}} On October 26, days before his October 31 retirement, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh urged defence minister Rajnath Singh to protect the Indian Air Force (IAF)’s control of prime land within the Race Course Air Force Station, near the Prime Minister’s residence, citing operational imperatives and the facilities located there, said a senior official familiar with the matter, requesting anonymity. Read more here. Rain alert in Nilgiris as Cyclone Murasu crosses coast; 11 Chennai flights cancelled {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On October 26, days before his October 31 retirement, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh urged defence minister Rajnath Singh to protect the Indian Air Force (IAF)’s control of prime land within the Race Course Air Force Station, near the Prime Minister’s residence, citing operational imperatives and the facilities located there, said a senior official familiar with the matter, requesting anonymity. Read more here. Rain alert in Nilgiris as Cyclone Murasu crosses coast; 11 Chennai flights cancelled {{/usCountry}}

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday forecast heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places over Nilgiris district over the next 24 hours as severe cyclonic storm Murasu made landfall along the south Andhra Pradesh coast. According to IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre, Murasu crossed the south Andhra Pradesh coast on Tuesday and is expected to move northwestward, weakening into a cyclonic storm with wind speeds of 80–90 kmph by Tuesday afternoon before further degrading into a deep depression by midnight. Know more.

Explained: Why a satellite collared animal can still go missing for hours

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Satellite collars have transformed wildlife monitoring, allowing forest officials to track animals across vast and often inaccessible landscapes. Contrary to popular belief, however, they do not provide continuous, real-time tracking. Monitoring teams typically depend on periodic location updates and ground searches to find the animals. If a signal fails to transmit, officials may have to wait several hours for the next update, and during that time there is no way to know where the animal is. Read more here.