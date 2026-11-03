Seafarer killed in attack on Indian-flagged cargo vessel ‘Al Jusufi’ off Oman coast: Govt
The Indian flagged vessel Al Jusufi was carrying 14 Indian seafarers when it was struck by an unidentified aerial object near the coast of Oman.
An Indian-flagged cargo vessel was attacked off the coast of Oman on Monday, said Union minister of shipping Sarbananda Sonowal. The minister added that an Indian seafarer had been killed, while the remaining 13 Indians were safe after the attack.
“The Indian MSV AL JUSUFI, carrying 14 Indian seafarers, was struck by an unidentified aerial object while navigating near the coast of Oman. While 13 crew members safely evacuated and were rescued by the Omani Coast Guard," wrote Sonowal on X.
The minister added that one of the seafarers on board succumbed to his injuries. The deceased has been identified as Gandhar Nahim Ajij, a native of Gujarat.
The latest death takes the number of Indian nationals killed in the ongoing West Asia conflict to at least 23. India has repeatedly raised concerns over attacks on vessels and called for collective efforts to ensure the safety of seafarers.
The minister added that the Indian embassy in Oman is in touch with local authorities to ensure assistance to the 13 survivors. The ministry is also working towards the swift repatriation of both the surviving crew and mortal remains of our deceased seafarer.
Attack on Indian-flagged ships during the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran are a rare occurrence.
Earlier in May, an Indian-owned vessel sunk in Omani waters after an unidentified aerial attack. This attack was also condemned by the ministry of external affairs as "unacceptable."
Recent attacks on ships with Indian crew
A Panama-flagged oil tanker carrying 27 Indian seafarers on October 30 was targeted with limpet mines in the Strait of Hormuz. The mines caused an engine-room fire that was extinguished.
On October 11, two vessels with Indian crew onboard were targeted in the Strait of Hormuz. 2 Indian seafarers were missing after the Nicaragua-flagged tanker MT Petro Dolphin suffered a drone strike near Sohar, Oman. Meanwhile, Marshall Islands-flagged MT Valthera was struck by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, with 11 Indian crew members on board.
Govt concerned over attacks
Since the war between the US, Israel and Iran broke out on February 28, the ministry of external affairs stated that at least 22 Indians have been killed in attacks on shipping vessels and tankers. Monday's attack takes this toll to 23.
"We are deeply concerned about the ongoing conflict in West Asia. We have lost 22 Indian nationals in the conflict, including 14 seafarers," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing on October 28. A statement from the ministry regarding the latest attack is awaited.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDanita Yadav
Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order.Read More