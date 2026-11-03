Seafarer killed in attack on Indian-flagged cargo vessel ‘Al Jusufi’ off Oman coast: Govt

An Indian-flagged cargo vessel was attacked off the coast of Oman on Monday, said Union minister of shipping Sarbananda Sonowal. The minister added that an Indian seafarer had been killed, while the remaining 13 Indians were safe after the attack. The minister added that one of the seafarers on board succumbed to his injures. The deceased has been identified as Gandhar Nahim Ajij, a native of Gujarat. (REUTERS/Representational)

“The Indian MSV AL JUSUFI, carrying 14 Indian seafarers, was struck by an unidentified aerial object while navigating near the coast of Oman. While 13 crew members safely evacuated and were rescued by the Omani Coast Guard," wrote Sonowal on X.

The minister added that one of the seafarers on board succumbed to his injuries. The deceased has been identified as Gandhar Nahim Ajij, a native of Gujarat.

The latest death takes the number of Indian nationals killed in the ongoing West Asia conflict to at least 23. India has repeatedly raised concerns over attacks on vessels and called for collective efforts to ensure the safety of seafarers.

The minister added that the Indian embassy in Oman is in touch with local authorities to ensure assistance to the 13 survivors. The ministry is also working towards the swift repatriation of both the surviving crew and mortal remains of our deceased seafarer.