HT Morning Brief October 25: EC keeps SIR software under wraps; pistols used in Shroff firing found

Good morning, readers! Here are the top headlines you need to know today, covering politics, global events, sports and entertainment.

Details of software used in SIR exempt from RTI: ECI

National Highway 9 in Dasna on Saturday. (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has declined to disclose the name and version of the software it used to identify errors and anomalies in voter rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, saying the information relates to “commercial confidence, trade secrets and intellectual property” and is exempt under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. Click here to read more.

Delhi gets pollution source data, but a big chunk stays unexplained

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The Capital has its first breakdown of air pollution by source in nearly three years. But the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology’s (IITM) new measurements cannot yet say where a large share of the pollution they measure comes from, and its air pollution prediction model still runs on a 2021 emissions estimate that its own website says needs updating, with a replacement expected only by June next year. The big gap in understanding the source could well hamper the effort’s usefulness. Read more here.

Trump says US could attack Iran ‘maybe tomorrow’ as Tehran denies offering deal to reopen Hormuz

United States President Donald Trump has hinted at the possibility of renewed military action against Iran as early as Sunday, while also leaving the door open for diplomatic talks. Speaking to reporters after casting his ballot in Florida on Saturday, Trump said Tehran was interested in reaching an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, but questioned whether it would adhere to the terms. Click here for more.

Pistols used in Shroff firing found, 11th arrest made in the case

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{{^usCountry}} The two pistols used in the October 18 firing on actor Tiger Shroff have been recovered near the Surat railway station even as police arrested the man who supplied one of them to the shooters. Pranjal Thakran, who was picked up in Indore on Saturday, is the 11th accused arrested in the case. Police said the two shooters had tossed the pistols in the bushes near the railway tracks while on the run. Click here to read more. Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar gets praise from Representative of Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in India {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The two pistols used in the October 18 firing on actor Tiger Shroff have been recovered near the Surat railway station even as police arrested the man who supplied one of them to the shooters. Pranjal Thakran, who was picked up in Indore on Saturday, is the 11th accused arrested in the case. Police said the two shooters had tossed the pistols in the bushes near the railway tracks while on the run. Click here to read more. Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar gets praise from Representative of Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in India {{/usCountry}}

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Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, shattered records upon release last year and became a massive blockbuster. Directed by Aditya Dhar, it featured Ranveer as an Indian spy on a mission in Pakistan. The film grossed over ₹1300 crore globally. Now, as per the latest update from ANI, representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in India, Mumin Chen, has named Dhurandhar as the most impressive Indian film he watched last year, highlighting his interest in political cinema at the Taiwan Film Festival in New Delhi. Read more here.

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