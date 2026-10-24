Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar gets praise from Representative of Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in India Mumin Chen

Chen also praised Aamir Khan for his work as an actor and producer, while expressing admiration for other major Indian film stars, including Shah Rukh Khan. “And about Indian actors and also movie producers, I think Aamir Khan is very impressive,” Chen said.

“Because I am also a political science professor and right now working as an ambassador. So I watch a lot of political movies in India. So last year, the most impressive one I saw was Dhurandhar,” he said.

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, shattered records upon release last year and became a massive blockbuster. Directed by Aditya Dhar , it featured Ranveer as an Indian spy on a mission in Pakistan. The film grossed over ₹1300 crore globally. Now, as per the latest update from ANI, representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in India, Mumin Chen, has named Dhurandhar as the most impressive Indian film he watched last year, highlighting his interest in political cinema at the Taiwan Film Festival in New Delhi.

He recalled watching Khan's films from his younger days and appreciated his more recent work as a producer, particularly films addressing Indian society and critical social issues. “Because I have been watching his film when he was young and he produces some very good movies about Indian societies, some very critical issues,” he said, adding, “And of course, other bigger movie icons like Shah Rukh Khan, I also love them.”

Chen's comments came as the Taiwan Film Festival showcased Taiwanese cinema in New Delhi, with a selection of documentaries and dramas designed to introduce Indian audiences to Taiwan's culture, technology and sporting achievements.