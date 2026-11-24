Good morning, readers. Here are the top developments from India and across the world, covering politics, international affairs, sports and entertainment.

Security tightened at Madurai's Thiruparankundram hill ahead of Karthigai Deepam lamp lighting

These are the top developments from India and across the world, covering politics, international affairs, sports and entertainment. more less

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Security was tightened at Thiruparankundram hill in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district ahead of the Karthigai Deepam festival on Tuesday, with police deployment increased and prohibitory orders imposed across the district. The restrictions come after the Supreme Court allowed the ceremonial lamp to be lit atop the hill's Deepathoon, triggering a review plea by the state government. Read here.

Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi flogged 74 times for performing without hijab

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Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi and four members of her production team have each received 74 lashes after being convicted of producing and publishing content deemed “obscene and immoral” over a December 2024 concert in which she performed without a hijab. The court also imposed two-year bans on their artistic and musical activities and travel. Read here.

Sheikh Hasina seeks return to Bangladesh on December 16, asks for Biman flight: Report

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{{^usCountry}} Ousted Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina has sought to return to Dhaka from India on December 16, the anniversary of Bangladesh's victory in the 1971 Liberation War, and asked the government to arrange her air transport on national carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Reuters reported on Tuesday. Hasina, who fled to India in August 2024, faces a death sentence over the crackdown on student-led protests that led to her ouster. Read here. Vijay Sethupathi becomes lone Indian presenter at 54th International Emmy Awards, makes stylish red carpet appearance {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ousted Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina has sought to return to Dhaka from India on December 16, the anniversary of Bangladesh's victory in the 1971 Liberation War, and asked the government to arrange her air transport on national carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Reuters reported on Tuesday. Hasina, who fled to India in August 2024, faces a death sentence over the crackdown on student-led protests that led to her ouster. Read here. Vijay Sethupathi becomes lone Indian presenter at 54th International Emmy Awards, makes stylish red carpet appearance {{/usCountry}}

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Actor Vijay Sethupathi became the only Indian presenter at the 54th International Emmy Awards, held at the New York Hilton Midtown on November 23. The actor made a red-carpet appearance in a black tailored suit with gold embroidery. He joins a global line-up of presenters at the ceremony, where India's Vir Das is nominated in the Comedy category for his Netflix special Vir Das: Fool Volume, while SonyLIV's Real Kashmir Football Club is nominated for Best Drama Series. Read here.

Shubman Gill questions pitch conditions, ball quality after India's Wellington Test draw

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India captain Shubman Gill raised concerns over the Wellington Test pitch and the quality of the Kookaburra ball after his team failed to beat New Zealand despite securing a 350-run first-innings lead. Gill said the surface became increasingly flat, making it difficult for bowlers to take wickets, and argued that the ball softened too quickly. He also called for the ICC to reconsider its ban on using saliva to shine the ball. Read here.