Good morning, readers. Here is a quick roundup of the major headlines in politics, current affairs, sports, and entertainment.

Red Fort blast a year on: Families still waiting for justice

Trump says war in Iran is 'militarily effectively over'; M John Harrison becomes oldest-ever Booker Prize winner (Photos Credit: AP)

A year after the deadly blast near Delhi's Red Fort claimed 12 lives, the families of those killed are still struggling to rebuild their lives. The November 10, 2025, explosion took place at the junction in front of Red Fort. Investigations later found that Umar-un-Nabi, a doctor originally from Jammu and Kashmir, was allegedly inside the explosives-laden vehicle. A day later, the NIA registered a case. Read the full story here.

Nvidia, Jensen Huang sued over national security concerns

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Nvidia and its founder, Jensen Huang, were sued on Monday by shareholders who claimed the company hid details of the CEO's alleged relationship with a businesswoman accused of being a Chinese spy. Check the full story here.

Trump says war in Iran is 'militarily effectively over'

United States President Donald Trump said on Monday that US military action in Iran is "effectively over". The US has restricted its operation in Iran to sanctions, a naval blockade and targeted strikes since July 2026. Check here.

M John Harrison becomes oldest-ever Booker Prize winner

British author M John Harrison has won the 2026 Booker Prize for his novel ‘The End of Everything’, becoming the oldest writer to receive the prestigious literary honour at the age of 81. Harrison became the first writer from the established science fiction community to win the Booker Prize. Read more.

Ramayana's Urmila says she was not worried about less screen time

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{{^usCountry}} Actor Sonia Balani had a small part in the recently released epic Ramayana. The actor plays Urmila, Sita's sister and Lakshman's wife. But while the epic gives Urmila a significant role, the film cut almost all of her sequences from the final product, giving Sonia just a minor cameo with no lines. Read more. India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Actor Sonia Balani had a small part in the recently released epic Ramayana. The actor plays Urmila, Sita's sister and Lakshman's wife. But while the epic gives Urmila a significant role, the film cut almost all of her sequences from the final product, giving Sonia just a minor cameo with no lines. Read more. India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI {{/usCountry}}

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The toss was delayed in Hamilton due to rain. Meanwhile, India won the first two games and will now look to wrap up the series as the action moves to Hamilton. Check live updates here.