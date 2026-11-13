HT morning news brief November 13: Nvidia scandal spirals, Jensen Huang resigns; Delhi's air quality in 'severe' category

Good morning, readers. Here is a quick roundup of the major headlines in politics, national and international affairs, sports, and entertainment.
Jensen Huang resigns as Nvidia CEO, accused of third affair
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Jensen Huang resigned as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Nvidia on Thursday after his alleged extramarital affairs came to light. Meanwhile, he has reportedly been accused of having another affair with an employee. Check here.
Delhi's air quality in 'severe' category
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Delhi's air quality deteriorated into the "severe" zone on Friday morning, with a thick, smoky haze continuing to envelop the national capital. According to HT’s real-time air quality dashboard and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 403 at 7:30 am. Check the full story here.
Supriya Sule rules out NCP merger talks
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Deep Dive
Why did Jensen Huang resign as Nvidia CEO?
Huang stepped down after reports of two alleged extramarital affairs, including one involving Alice Huang, whom US authorities suspect of spying for China. Nvidia’s board had launched an independent investigation into the reports and related national security concerns.
Who is Nvidia’s interim CEO after Jensen Huang’s resignation?
Nvidia CFO Colette Kress was appointed interim CEO. She will continue as executive vice president and CFO while the company searches for a permanent successor.
How did Nvidia shares react to Jensen Huang’s resignation?
Nvidia shares fell 8.2% after markets opened, reaching their lowest level in more than 16 months. Investors were concerned about the leadership transition and whether the company would maintain its AI infrastructure strategy.
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A day after Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) national president and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar addressed the merger buzz between the two factions saying, “You will know at the right time,” NCP (SP) national working president Supriya Sule ruled out a reunion. Read the full story here.
Outlook, Copilot and Teams remain disrupted
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A day after Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) national president and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar addressed the merger buzz between the two factions saying, “You will know at the right time,” NCP (SP) national working president Supriya Sule ruled out a reunion. Read the full story here.
Outlook, Copilot and Teams remain disrupted
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Microsoft saw a massive global outage on Thursday, with services such as Outlook, Teams and Copilot disrupted. Amid the outage, Downdetector tracked a peak of about 2,00,000 reports of user issues across Microsoft services shortly after 1 pm New York time. Read more.
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI
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India's Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl in the fourth ODI against New Zealand on Friday. Follow live updates here.
200 shows added for Pyre after row
Pyre is reportedly adding 200 shows in theatres across India from Friday. This comes after a huge row over a 75 to 80 per cent reduction in the film's shows following the release of Ramayana. On Thursday, director Vinod Kapri expressed his gratitude to the audience for the love and appreciation towards his independent film. Read more.
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Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Home/India News/HT morning news brief November 13: Nvidia scandal spirals, Jensen Huang resigns; Delhi's air quality in 'severe' category
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