HT morning news brief Nov 16: Modi to land in Manila for Asean; Cyclone ‘Akvan’ likely to form today

Good morning, readers. Catch the key developments making headlines across India and the world, along with the latest in sports and entertainment.

Asean ties at heart of India's Act East Policy: PM Modi

Modi to land in Manila for Asean; IMD warns of another cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal (Photos Credit: PTI)

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India's relationship with Asean members was at the heart of the country's "Act East Policy". "Our ties, rooted in centuries of civilizational exchanges, have grown into a dynamic partnership spanning trade, connectivity, maritime security, technology and people-to-people relations," the PM said in his departure statement before heading to Manila for the 23rd Asean-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit on November 17. Check the full story here.

IMD warns of another cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal

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A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to strengthen into a cyclonic storm by the evening of November 16 and further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by November 17. The weather system is expected to move north-northwestwards as it gains strength over the central parts of the south and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal. Track live updates here.

'Still in state of war': Iran

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Deep Dive Why is ASEAN central to India's Act East Policy? India views Southeast Asia as a strategic and economic priority. ASEAN connects India to important sea lanes, markets, digital economies and the wider Indo-Pacific security framework. What issues are on the agenda for Modi's ASEAN-India meetings in Manila? The discussions are expected to cover trade and investment, maritime security cooperation, regional security challenges and peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Why is India seeking a review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement? India has raised concerns about its trade imbalance with ASEAN, and officials say the agreement’s review should be completed as soon as possible. The process is difficult because it requires consensus among all ASEAN members.

{{^usCountry}} A third US aircraft carrier strike group, led by the USS Theodore Roosevelt, reached West Asia on Sunday as part of efforts to enforce a blockade of Iranian ports, according to a report. Meanwhile, Iran said that Tehran was still in a 'state of war'. Check the full story here. India's ODI World Cup 2027 questions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A third US aircraft carrier strike group, led by the USS Theodore Roosevelt, reached West Asia on Sunday as part of efforts to enforce a blockade of Iranian ports, according to a report. Meanwhile, Iran said that Tehran was still in a 'state of war'. Check the full story here. India's ODI World Cup 2027 questions {{/usCountry}}

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India's 3-1 ODI series victory over New Zealand offered encouragement for the bowling attack, but the batting numbers revealed a vulnerability that the team management cannot overlook ahead of the ODI World Cup 2027. Read the full story here.

Santosh Davakhar on 'anxiety' after Oscar selection

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For director Santosh Davakhar, having Gondhal chosen as India's official entry for the 99th Academy Awards was a moment he had hoped for. The Oscar selection was a moment of celebration for the team, but it also brought a series of responsibilities. Santosh recalled how the constant calls about technical requirements, submissions and other formalities made the days following the announcement overwhelming. Read more.