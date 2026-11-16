'Still in state of war,' says Iran as third US carrier arrives in West Asia to join blockade

Iran is preparing for three possible scenarios in its dealings with the US: diplomacy, an economic blockade, and military aggression, deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi said in a televised interview with the state news agency IRNA on Sunday.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt entered the US Central Command's area of operations, ABC News reported, quoting an official. It joined two other carriers, the USS George HW Bush and USS George Washington, which are currently operating in the Arabian Sea . The three are part of a force of more than 20 US Navy ships enforcing the blockade of Iranian ports.

A third US aircraft carrier strike group, led by the USS Theodore Roosevelt, reached West Asia on Sunday as part of efforts to enforce a blockade of Iranian ports amid uncertainty over a peace deal to end the US-Iran war , according to a report. Iran , meanwhile, said Tehran was still in a ‘state of war’.

Why does Iran say it is still in a state of war?

Why does Iran say it is still in a state of war?

What conditions has Iran set for an agreement with the US?

What conditions has Iran set for an agreement with the US?

He said that Tehran was still in a state of war. "My personal belief is that from a legal perspective, we are still in a state of war and not in a neither-war-nor-peace situation," he said.

Gharibabadi also discussed Tehran's demands for an agreement with Washington. These include a permanent end to the war on all fronts, the removal of the US-imposed economic blockade, a resolution to the issue of Iran's frozen assets and the lifting of certain sanctions, including those on its oil sector.

Tensions over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remain high even as US President Donald Trump indicated that he was considering holding back from further attacks on Iran if there were no fresh provocations, according to news agency Reuters.

Path to end the conflict still open: Iran Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Sunday that an end to the conflict, which is now in its ninth month, was possible if Washington accepted Iran’s “logical conditions”, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Ghalibaf, a senior Iranian negotiator in talks with the US, said Tehran would not accept a situation of “neither war nor peace”. He warned that if Washington resumed its strikes, Iran's armed forces would “determine the geography of battle”.

Iran targets Bahrain The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Sunday that it had launched six drones towards the Riffa helicopter base in Bahrain, describing the attack as a response to “blatant aggression of the US military.” Bahrain said it had intercepted several Iranian aerial attacks and destroyed the incoming projectiles, while the IRGC claimed a “successful impact.”

The latest attack on Bahrain is the first such incident since early September, when Iranian drones also attempted to strike a US base in the United Arab Emirates. On Sunday, the US embassy in Manama, Bahrain’s capital, issued a security advisory asking Americans in the city to remain alert amid the rising threat of armed attacks by Iran-backed Houthi forces.

With inputs from agencies