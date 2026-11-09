HT morning brief Nov 9: Delhi wakes up to 'very poor' AQI after Diwali; Nvidia CEO acknowledges affair with alleged Chinese spy

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Delhi's air quality 'very poor' after Diwali

Delhi's air quality 'very poor' after Diwali; Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang acknowledges affair (Photos Credit: ANI (L); Reuters (R))

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Delhi continued to witness toxic air on Monday, a day after Diwali, with several areas recording an AQI above the 400 mark as firecracker emissions added to the capital's deteriorating air quality. The average AQI in the city stood at 376 in the 'very poor' category at 7 am, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)'s Sameer app. Read the full story here.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang acknowledges affair

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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has admitted to having an affair with a woman suspected by the United States of being a Chinese spy. The controversy first came to light on November 7 after The NYT reported that the woman, Alice Huang, had become close to Jensen Huang and was allegedly working for a Chinese spy agency. Read more.

Trump to meet Qatar PM as peace efforts face hurdles

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Deep Dive What was Delhi's AQI the morning after Diwali? Delhi's average AQI was 376 at 7am, placing it in the 'very poor' category. Several monitoring areas recorded AQI readings above 400, which fall in the 'severe' category. Why did Delhi's air quality worsen after Diwali? Firecracker emissions added particulate matter, with PM2.5 the predominant pollutant. Vehicular emissions, stubble burning and weather conditions that slowed pollutant dispersal also contributed. Which parts of Delhi recorded the highest AQI after Diwali? Sonia Vihar recorded an AQI of 449, followed by Burari Crossing at 445 and Vivek Vihar at 441. These readings were in the 'severe' category.

{{^usCountry}} United States President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani at the White House on Monday, as Doha continues to mediate between Washington and Tehran. This comes as the US and Iran remain engaged in a conflict. Track live updates here. Vinod Kapri on almost quitting filmmaking {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} United States President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani at the White House on Monday, as Doha continues to mediate between Washington and Tehran. This comes as the US and Iran remain engaged in a conflict. Track live updates here. Vinod Kapri on almost quitting filmmaking {{/usCountry}}

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Filmmaker Vinod Kapri says that getting Pyre to theatres was a struggle that nearly made him quit filmmaking. Despite winning awards at international film festivals, the film failed to find takers among streaming platforms and faced hurdles in securing a theatrical release. Check the full story here.

Shourya Ambure clinches bronze at 2026 Youth Olympics

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For the last four years from the moment Shourya Ambure knew about the existence of the Youth Olympic Games, to the past year that she spent recovering from a knee surgery, the 17-year-old kept the 2026 edition at the forefront of her ambitions. Competing in her first international race after the surgery, all the 100m hurdler from Thane had set out to do was give her best for India. She did just that, twice, to win the women's 100m hurdles bronze medal at the Dakar Youth Olympics with a timing of 13.59 seconds on Sunday. Shourya is the first Indian female track athlete to medal at the Youth Olympics. Read more.